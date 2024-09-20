Leading Liverpool law firm welcomes three experienced solicitors
Bond Turner, a leading specialist law firm based in Liverpool, is pleased to welcome three new, highly praised solicitors.
This September, Carla Duprey and Kirsty Parkes are joining the experienced Clinical Negligence department, and Jane Bedford will be taking on the role of building a new team dedicated to cycling law specifically.
Collectively they bring more than 25 years’ experience in the legal profession.
Jane Bedford is a specialist cycling solicitor working within the Serious Injury team, she brings over 10 years’ experience in this niche area of law.
Jane will build and head up a new dedicated Cycling Team to represent all the firm’s cycling clients.
Carla Duprey brings over 12 years’ experience as a Clinical Negligence Solicitor.
A career highlight for Carla is settling a claim for £27.4 million, which is among the highest settlements in the UK to date.
She was also recognised as a key lawyer in the field of Clinical Negligence by the 2023 edition of The Legal 500.
Kirsty Parkes has been qualified as a solicitor for 6 years and has gained valuable experience working on a wide variety of Clinical Negligence matters, including high value cases predominantly involving spinal injuries, brain injuries, birth injuries and many more.
One of Kirsty’s career highlights is settling a case involving a delay in diagnosis of cervical cancer for £456,000.
“We feel extremely fortunate to acquire such high calibre employees,” said Sara Stanger, Director and Head of Clinical Negligence and Serious Injury Claims at Bond Turner.
“Each of these solicitors are highly recognised in their own fields and will be valuable assets in their teams.
“Carla has a keen eye for detail and is focused on achieving the best possible outcome for her clients.
“Kirsty is known to go the extra mile for her clients to provide the best possible experience.
“As a lifelong cyclist, Jane’s experience gives her a valuable shared perspective with her clients. Jane is a club cyclist, commutes by bicycle and is active in her local cycling and walking campaign group; working towards improving the experience of those walking and cycling in Greater Manchester.”
