Leading NW charity wins Third Sector Award for Financial Excellence
The awards celebrate outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals operating in the third sector, recognising their transformative contributions. AFG was applauded for its investment in its people, including maintaining payment of the real living wage and providing a pay increase – an investment totalling £ 7.9m. This comes in addition to the charity, which supports over 900 people in the North West, spending £ 140,000 to improve its employee experience.
In the face of ongoing sector challenges, such as the cost-of-living crisis and recruitment and retention of frontline social care staff, AFG achieved notable financial success. One key achievement was reducing its vacancy rate to 7.8% which is below the national average, significantly cutting the need for agency staff and saving around £ 120,000 a month - savings reinvested into their 2,000 strong workforce and increasing continuity of support to vulnerable adults.
Kirsty Murphy, Chief People Officer at AFG comments, “Charities, at their heart, are about people – both those they support and those that work for them. However, to be able to prioritise those people, especially during more challenging times, when financial viability is at stake for many charities, you have to manage costs carefully and run the business efficiently. AFG adopted a cost reduction plan that helped reduce costs, while recognising the value of its team, managing to reward staff while enhancing the charity’s overall financial health. It was the right thing to do and one that we are delighted to be recognised for through this award.”
“The reduction of agency costs was impressive and beyond this it highlights the value of taking active and bold financial leadership,” commented the judges. “We were impressed how this approach was led by finances but made sure it drew on talents of people from across the organisation.”
