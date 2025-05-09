Legendary Dancing Santa appeals for support to create a new Santa Sleigh for children in Southport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Southport are being asked for their support to help build a new Santa Sleigh for the town!

The appeal has been made by Southport Hesketh Round Table, which has operated the famous ‘dancing Santa’ sleigh on roads around Southport and beyond for many years, bringing cheer to children and families in the run-up to Christmas.

The selfless volunteers from Southport Hesketh Round Table have had a busy year.

Since the Southport tragedy last year, they have raised over £180,000 to go directly to all the families affected.

The Southport Hesketh Round Table Santa Sleigh and their dancing Santa raise thousands of pounds for local charities every year

They also carried out lots of Santa sleigh tours; took Pudsey Bear to dozens of schools, businesses and other venues to support Children In Need; volunteered to support the Southport Mad Dog 10k run; and so much more.

In April they were recognised as a Finalist in the Sefton Charity Champion category in the 2025 Grand Pride Of Sefton Awards.

Marc Foreman from Southport Hesketh Round Table said:

“We have so much more planned for 2025!

“Our mission is to continue rebuilding hope, supporting our young people and families, and spreading joy across Southport.

“And right now, we need your help with something truly close to our hearts.

“Can you help build a new Santa Sleigh?

“Every December, for three magical weeks, the Southport Hesketh Round Table Santa Float brings Christmas cheer to thousands of smiling children and families as we travel the streets of Southport.

“It's one of the most cherished community traditions, a moment of magic, laughter and light in a world that sometimes feels dark.

“But sadly, our float, which is currently built on a makeshift trailer that must be assembled and dismantled each year, is beginning to show its age. And our faithful reindeer? They’ve been with us for over 15 years and are in urgent need of a well-earned retirement.

“We are now seeking a sponsor, donor or kind-hearted manufacturer to help us design and build a new, purpose-built Santa Sleigh that will last the next generation of Santa-lovers, young and old.

“Something safer, sturdier, and even more magical for our community. A sleigh fit not just for Christmas, but for healing, hope and happiness.

This isn’t just about a float. It’s about what it represents. After everything our town has been through, we want to give Southport something joyful to look forward to. Something that brings us together, raises spirits, and reminds us of the goodness that still surrounds us.

“We are appealing to local businesses, national companies, and kind individuals. Anyone who believes in the power of community and the magic of Christmas, to help us bring this dream to life. Your support could help us build a sleigh that spreads smiles for the next 15 years and beyond.

“If you can help us with sponsorship, materials, design, manufacture or fundraising, please get in touch. Your generosity won’t just build a sleigh. It will help build Southport’s future.

“Some may not believe in Father Christmas. But they can believe in us. Because we’ll make sure Santa delivers the magic, the memories, and the smiles year after year.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

If you can help or would like more details please email Marc Foreman from Southport Hesketh Round Table at: [email protected]