Leo Sayer is bringing his hit-packed 'Still Feel Like Dancing' tour to Liverpool

The much-loved British pop star celebrates more than five decades as a recording artist with a new 19-date UK tour for autumn 2024, which includes a Liverpool date in October.

Leo Sayer has announced his ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ tour, a new run of UK live shows for autumn 2024 in celebration of his more than five decades as a recording artist. The tour includes a show at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 19th October - tickets on-sale now here

One of the most successful British artists of all time, Leohas racked up millions of album sales as well as transatlantic No.1 singles (in addition to numerous GRAMMY and BASCA awards) since releasing his debut single way back in 1972.

The perennial, much-loved British pop performer also hit the top of the dance charts again two years ago with a storming Armand van Heldenre-working of his 2006 UK No.1 single with Meck, Thunder In My Heart Again (watch the original video here).

His army of hit singles include Thunder In My Heart, The Show Must Go On, One Man Band, Moonlighting, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, How Much Love, I Can’t Stop Loving You, More Than I Can Say and the timeless When I Need You. His forthcoming autobiography ‘Just A Boy’ will be published later this year, exactly fifty years since he released an album of the same name.

Always a hugely popular live attraction, Leo Sayer’s ‘Still Feel Like Dancing?’ UK tour (in conjunction with RLN Music and Silverbird) will hit nineteen UK towns and cities this autumn – for further information and all tour dates visit www.leosayer.com