Lesbian love story launched by Liverpool artist Clare Belove

Liverpool-based artist and poet, Clare Beloved, has released her deeply personal memoir, Somewhere Between Derelict and Divine, in paperback.

The book chronicles Clare's poignant love story with her late partner, the poet and lesbian activist Sandra Richardson. Described as a “raw diary of a gorgeous big love ”, the book offers readers an intimate glimpse into their extraordinary connection.

Somewhere Between Derelict and Divine explores Clare’s journey from first meeting Sandra, chronicling their magical life together, to life now following Sandra's death, as Clare strives to find her way in the world.

After losing her partner, Clare joined several Widow Forums online. This made her realise how helpful it was to connect with others who knew exactly how hard life can be and led her to starting a support network of her own called “The Bad Lesbian Widows Club”. The club even had T-shirts, pin badges and other merchandise made.

Clare with her book

With unflinching honesty and beautiful art work from both women, Clare shares the joys, heartbreak and strength of her love for Sandra while navigating the complexities that a terminal cancer diagnosis has on a relationship, and the subsequent grief.

The illustrated memoir invites readers to bear witness to moments so tender and raw, it feels like stumbling on someone’s private diaries. Yet it is precisely this vulnerability that makes the book feel so real and relatable.

Along with moments of pure joy and hilarity, the book covers many topics usually not spoken about openly, including ‘widows fire’, dating after loss, what we do with all of our late partners possessions, even down to wondering what your butch exes will do with your dresses when you die!

Clare, who initially shared her love story on stage and at an exhibition at Margate Pride in 2024, reflects on how community, creativity, and her chosen family of exes and close friends helped her navigate grief and rediscover life after loss.

Described by readers as “Brimming with the joy of queer love in all its magic, heartache and drama - ultimately a portrait of the healing power of community.“ along with being described as “a unique story of everyday queer magic and big love.”- this book is a profound celebration of lesbian love and a testament to the power of the queer community.

Commenting on the book, author Clare said: "This book is my love letter to Sandra, but it’s also a love letter to anyone who has ever felt the weight of grief and to the queer community that so often lifts us back up.

Writing this was a way of keeping Sandra's spirit alive and a way of celebrating our love —and I hope it resonates with anyone who has experienced deep grief.

People have said they have read it with many tears both from releasing some of their own grief and from laughing out loud till they cry. I hope what comes through is that as devastating as grief is - we do live on and we carry the spirit and strength of our loved ones with us in all we do.”

The paperback edition of Somewhere Between Derelict and Divine is available now.