Less than half of Liverpool pet owners are confident in identifying pet myths
“A wagging tail means a happy dog”
Over half of Liverpool respondents (56%) believe a ‘wagging tail always means a happy dog’.
“While many people assume a wagging tail is a sign of happiness, it's actually more nuanced than this” says Nick Jones, Dog Expert Witness and Behaviourist.
“Dogs use their tails, alongside other body language cues, to convey a range of emotions—from excitement and happiness to nervousness or anxiety. The speed, position, and accompanying signals like posture or ear position are key to understanding how a dog truly feels. Rather than viewing a wag as a simple sign of friendliness, it’s better seen as an indication that the dog is open to interaction.”
“Pets licking their wounds helps to keep it clean”
The second most common myth by 45% of Liverpool respondents is that ‘pets licking their wounds helps to keep it clean’.
“Licking causes physical trauma to the skin’s natural barrier, which allows bacteria to enter the wound and even the body. Bacteria thrive in dog and cats’ mouths. These bacteria may originate from leftover food particles, dental plaque, and less hygienic habits, such as drinking from dirty puddles and licking their own bottoms.” says Petplan vet expert, Dr Brian Faulkner.
“Cats’ tongues are particularly rough which can cause significant damage and trigger a skin infection, abscess or generalised sepsis. That’s why vets advise pet owners to prevent their cats from licking their wounds. Similarly, dogs will lick themselves to clean their coats, ease itchy skin or relieve pain, which unfortunately in some cases can lead to infection.”
24% of Liverpool pet owners admit they have changed their pet care only to find out it was a myth, with 12% avoiding certain foods. Yet despite this 48% are confident in identifying pet myths.
However an encouraging 56% of Liverpool pet owners say they would change their pet care if they found it was based off a myth.
“There are so many myths about pets that it's easy to see why people might be confused. From interpreting a wagging tail to understanding their nutritional needs, these misconceptions can impact how we care for our animals.
“It's essential to look beyond the myths and really get to know our pets as individuals, understanding their behaviours and what these mean in specific circumstances. And while some myths may seem harmless, others can turn out to be costly mistakes, which is why having the right support, like pet insurance, can offer peace of mind. The more informed we are, the better we can respond to their needs and ensure their happiness and well-being.” says Petplan vet expert Dr. Brian Faulkner.