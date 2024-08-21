Light Coatings unveils breakthrough in 3D printed polymer technology

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Light Coatings Ltd, a leading advanced manufacturing business based at Sci-Tech Daresbury, has unveiled a breakthrough in 3D printed polymer technology thanks to a project delivered as part of the Liverpool City Region Launchpad programme.

35","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"3",201342449,"1",469777841,"aptos",469777842,"",469777843,"",469777844,"aptos",201341986,"1",469769226,"aptos",268442635,"24",335559704,"1025",335559705,"2057",335551547,"2057",335559740,"240",201341983,"0",335559739,"160",469775450,"paragraph",201340122,"2",134233614,"true",469778129,"paragraph",335572020,"1",134233118,"true",134233117,"true",469778324,"normal"]">Sci-Tech Daresbury, 36","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"3",201342449,"1",469777841,"aptos",469777842,"",469777843,"",469777844,"aptos",201341986,"1",469769226,"aptos",268442635,"24",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",335559704,"1025",335559705,"1041",335551547,"1033",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]">a joint venture between Langtree, Halton Borough Council, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), hosts over 150 high-tech businesses and is also the location of the UK’s most powerful supercomputer dedicated to industrial R&D. This national science and innovation campus has ambitious plans to grow the site to around 10,000 people working in science, technology and engineering. The next stage of growth is delivery of two additional buildings on the campus comprising of V5 - a 60,000 square foot Class 2 laboratory building with lab units of 5000 – 20,000 square feet and V4 - a 23,000 sq ft Grade A office building.

Light Coatings Ltd specialise in manufacturing, research, and support services within the thin film and vacuum deposition industry. Over the last 12 months, the team at Light Coatings has tirelessly developed a range of cutting-edge coating technologies. These innovations showcase the viability of Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) coatings on a diverse array of commercially viable 3D printed polymers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The culmination of this project yields a diverse range of coatings and materials suitable for various 3D printed substrates. Supported by robust wear and tensile test data, these innovations emphasise durability, conductivity, and optical properties.

Sci-Tech Daresbury campus

Light Coatings is proud to bring these groundbreaking solutions to market, alongside its established coating capabilities, in its new, expanded premises in STFC’s Campus Technology Hub at Sci-Tech Daresbury. As part of the exciting tech community in the Liverpool City Region and working from Sci-Tech Daresbury’s base in Halton surrounded by innovative companies, this strategic expansion is set to propel Light Coatings into the forefront of technological advancement, bolstering the tech industry’s position as a global leader in pioneering new technologies.

This innovative work has catalysed additional opportunities, as Light Coatings embarks on a further funded project to explore the application of this technology in space-related endeavours.

Dr Steven Stanley and George Titley, Directors at Light Coatings Ltd, eagerly await the launch of this ground-breaking product to the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Titley said: “There have been many benefits throughout the twelve-month PVD PALM project, R&D, improved in-house testing capabilities, an increase in coating material choices on offer, an increase in staff to name but a few. The increase in knowledge and data captured regarding polymers and what can be offered has been a huge leap forward for Light Coatings and this was made possible due to the Innovate UK funding.”

Dr Steven Stanley added: “The story does not end here now that our project is finished. Light Coatings will continue to develop and bring new and innovative coating solutions to the 3D Printing Community.”