Linden Homes set to launch The Meadows at Halsnead Garden Village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new collection of three and four-bedroom homes will be launched on 6th April at The Village Hotel, Whiston.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linden Homes, part of the Vistry Group, is launching its latest development, The Meadows, part of Knowsley’s 1,600-home Halsnead Garden Village masterplan.

The Meadows will consist of 54 three and four-bedroom homes, all featuring Linden’s signature modern and flexible design. Prices will start at £255,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached energy-efficient home in the heart of Whiston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will officially launch on 6th April at the first release event at The Village Hotel, Whiston. From 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, homebuyers interested in learning more about the collection of homes can drop in and meet the Linden Homes team.

The Meadows, Linden Homes

Visitors will be provided with details about the development and how to reserve a brand new home. A financial adviser will also be on hand throughout the day to answer any questions about securing a mortgage and affordability.

As a 5-star housebuilder, Linden Homes is famed for its high-quality homes, designed for the modern household. All homes can be personalised to suit individual style and come with a 10-year warranty to give homeowners complete peace of mind.

The Meadows is set to create a thriving community within the growing Garden Village. The development is surrounded by 33 hectares of green space and a brand new 28-hectare country park, bringing nature to the doorstep of every home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “The Meadows will offer well-designed new homes within the vibrant and growing community of Halsnead Garden Village. Linden Homes has a track record for providing a variety of styles, whether you’re a first-time buyer, growing family, or even looking to downsize. Our first release event will offer homebuyers the chance to better understand what you can expect from a home at The Meadows. With reservations opening soon, join us on Sunday 6th April to see what is coming to the transformative project that is Halsnead Garden Village.”

Find out more about The Meadows on 6th April, 10:30 am – 4:30 pm at The Village Hotel, Fallows Way, Whiston, Prescot, L35 1RZ.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.lindenhomes.co.uk/developments/merseyside/the-meadows-whiston/enquire

To find out more about The Meadows, visit: https://www.lindenhomes.co.uk/developments/merseyside/the-meadows-whiston