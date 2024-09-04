Listed baths celebrates funding win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity that saved derelict swimming baths in Birkenhead is celebrating after successfully securing funding.

Byrne Avenue Trust has received a donation of £5,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

Some of the funding has been used to open a new social supermarket, providing support through discounted items available to local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust has done significant work in recent years to save the listed Byrne Avenue Baths building from demolition.

Byrne Avenue Trust recieve a cheque for £5,000

As part of its mission to support the local community, the Trust also offers a range of activities, such as summer camps, and art classes.

Councillor Craig McDonald and Councillor Tony Murphy, along with Keiron Morley, Technical Director at Persimmon North West, visited Byrne Avenue Baths to formally present a cheque for £5,000.

Councillor Tony Murphy said: "I am pleased that Persimmon continue to build quality housing on the Wirral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to congratulate Persimmon on the Community Champions programme, giving money to so many varied and helpful support groups across the nation.

“Byrne Avenue Trust, based in a historic building housing an old style disused Baths, lies in the heart of Rock Ferry community. Run on a skeleton staff and many volunteers, they will make great use of Persimmon’s donation to help alleviate poverty for local people.”

Jane Richards, CEO of Byrne Avenue Trust, said: "We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from Persimmon. The funding will not only aid in the continued restoration of Byrne Avenue Baths but will also help us expand our community work. From our social supermarket to the various activities we offer, this support is vital in allowing us to make a real difference in the lives of local people."

Keiron Morley, Technical Director, Persimmon North West, said: "It was fantastic to visit Byrne Avenue Baths and see the incredible work being done by the Trust. It’s great to see the efforts they’re making to restore such a locally significant site. The impact they have on the community through the support they offer is genuinely inspiring, and we’re proud to be able to help."