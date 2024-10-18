Litherland women’s refuge receives stunning makeover thanks to Tesco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women and teenage girls at the Swan Women’s Centre in Litherland will benefit from a refurbished garden area after a community day run by volunteers from Tesco.

The Swan Women’s Centre’s garden was in need of repair work and without the required budget to carry it out, which is when Community Champion Derek Kelly from Tesco Litherland offered to help.

Using funds from the Tesco Litherland Community Fund, 10 volunteers from the store attended to help the refuge carry out the makeover. This included clearing away waste, gardening and erecting a screen to protect the privacy of the refuge’s residents.

Francesca D’Arcy, fundraising and communications manager at The Swan Women’s Centre, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Derek and the team from Tesco for helping at our DIY day. I really don’t think we would have got half of the work done without his team, who put in so much effort for us.

Tesco Litherland colleagues lending a helping hand at the Swan Women’s Centre

“As a registered charity reliant on community support for our funding, it’s difficult for us to get the time and people together to tackle big renovation projects like this, so it was really appreciated for us to count on the support of our local Tesco. Thank you so much for the difference you have made.”

The Swan Women’s Centre was set up 30 years ago to provide support for women and teenage girls affected by mental health conditions, particularly in response to trauma.

The Centre provides free counselling, advocacy, support and information as well as signposting to legal advice services and food vouchers.

Derek Kelly, community champion at Tesco Litherland, said: “On behalf of the volunteers at Tesco Litherland, we’re so happy to have been a part of this great day. All this work truly made a tremendous difference to the Centre’s outlook and we are pleased to have been able to help bring about the improvements for the benefit of local women in need of the Centre’s services.”

Tesco Community Champions are store colleagues tasked with providing a link between the store and the community it serves. They are in charge of organising fundraising activities for causes the team and shoppers are passionate about, as well as managing a small community donation budget that can be used for financial support for community groups or events.

For more information about the Swan Women’s Centre, visit: www.swanwomenscentre.org

For more information about the work that Tesco does in local communities, go to https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/communities/community-champions/