Live Meat Loaf rock show comes to Storyhouse Chester

By Jordan Bracewell
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 21:35 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 08:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Legacy Concert Company proudly presents the UK's ultimate Meat Loaf theatre rock show.

Paradise Found delivers a two hour high octane tribute performance featuring an electrifying all-star headline band on Friday 17 January at 7:30pm.

Blazing through Meat Loaf’s greatest hits outa hell & legendary singalong anthems. Bat Out Of Hell, Took The Words, Bad For Good, Out Of The Frying Pan, Dead Ringer For Love and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Expect high-impact visuals, formidable Musicians and an immersive live music experience like no other dedicated to the legend of Meat Loaf. So come on, hold tight and get ready to sing, dance and be part of the wildest night of your life.

Visit: www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/paradise-found/ to find out more and to purchase tickets.

Related topics:Musicians
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice