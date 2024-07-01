Liverpool accountancy firm advises Tipografic on successful sale to Royal Sens
DSG’s Andrew Moss led the advisory team to Tipografic. Having worked with the business for close to 35 years, Andrew’s expertise and in-depth knowledge of the business was critical to the sale’s success.
Tipografic, established in 1989, has grown into a leader in the production of wet glue labels for the food, drinks, and household industries, employing more than 130 people. As its founders transitioned towards retirement, they sought a strategic sale to secure the business’s future and provide opportunities for its management team within a larger group.
Founded in 1896, Royal Sens is a prominent manufacturer of wet glue labels with more than 240 employees and multiple branches across Europe. This acquisition allows both companies to enhance their service offerings and operational excellence, benefiting customers across the UK and Europe.
DSG assisted in setting realistic value expectations and negotiating a fair price, and helped to ensure the deal met the shareholders' objectives. Additionally, DSG’s coordination of Tipografic’s tax affairs and company records enabled a transparent and efficient due diligence process.
Navigating the complexities of working with an overseas buyer, DSG leveraged its international network through DFK International to provide assurance on the buyer’s funding process, contributing to the smooth execution of the deal.
Tipografic’s management team will continue to play a significant role within the larger Royal Sens group, providing stability and facilitating growth for the business. The merger promises potential workforce expansion and greater production capacity in the UK.
Tipografic founder, Jeff Cornell, commented: “Andrew and DSG have been our trusted advisors for decades. Their expertise and unwavering support were instrumental in the successful sale of our business. We are confident that Tipografic is in good hands and looking forward to the future.”
Andrew Moss, corporate partner at DSG, said: “It has been a pleasure to have supported Tipografic for so many years, from their early days to this successful exit. Our longstanding relationship enabled us to understand their needs deeply and ensure a smooth and beneficial transition. This transaction exemplifies our commitment to supporting our clients at every stage of their business journey.”
