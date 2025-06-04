Liverpool artist Faith Bebbington and 10 year old boy create striking sculpture to tackle climate change from waste materials

A child’s bold idea to fight climate change has been transformed into a striking public artwork by resident Liverpool artist Faith Bebbington and unveiled to a host of local celebrities, Lady Anne Dodd and Jade Jones in Springfield Park.

A child's bold idea to fight climate change has been transformed into a striking public sculpture, thanks to a nationwide initiative by Cartoon Network Climate Champions, who invited children across the UK to share their creative ideas to help save the planet.

The winning concept, a Climate Action Vending Machine, is the imaginative brainchild of 10yr old Khalid. Khalid’s genius idea is simple yet impactful: a vending machine that rewards recycling with fun prizes, such as toys, bus tickets, or school supplies, every time users insert empty bottles, cans or paper.

The inspiring concept was brought to life by acclaimed Liverpool artist Faith Bebbington, who created the sculpture titled "The Climate Protector" from waste materials.

The artwork, which embodies the key elements needed to protect our planet and fight climate change, proudly sits atop a hand-crafted Climate Bench, made from sustainably sourced Matumi wood by local carpenter John Welsh.

The bench, nestled beneath the willow trees in Springfield Park opposite Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool provides a community space for reflection on our shared responsibility to the planet. After its time in the park, it will be moved to a more permanent location in the hospital grounds.

The unveiling ceremony drew a crowd of supporters and celebrities, including Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones and Lady Anne Dodd, who applauded the Khalid’s imagination and passion.

Faith Bebbington, Artist, commented: I really enjoyed bringing Khalid’s idea to life as a sculpture. His creativity and care for the planet inspired every part of the sculpture. I wanted ‘The Climate Protector’ to not only reflect his vision, but also to show how waste can be transformed into something powerful and positive. Art has the ability to spark conversation and inspire action—and that’s exactly what Khalid has done with his brilliant idea around tackling climate change."

Warner Bros. Discovery, VP Brands, Comms and Digital Content Strategy, Kids EMEA, Monika Oomen, said: “This is proof that when we listen to kids, powerful things can happen. Khalid’s idea is a brilliant reminder of how imaginative and impactful young minds can be. Who would have thought a vending machine could help save the planet? We always aim to give kids a voice and support their way of fighting the climate change and its rewarding to see the difference they make.”

Dr. John Patterson, Creative Project Manager, Albert Gubay Foundation, said: “When I first came up with the idea for the Climate Bench, I wanted to create something that would get people talking about climate and nature to spark just one idea that could inspire many. And when many come together, that’s when the magic really happens. Seeing Khalid’s idea brought to life as part of this shared vision is incredibly powerful.”

John Grinnell, Chief Executive of Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This project, inspired by Khalid and brought to life by Faith and John's creativity, is a fabulous legacy for Springfield Park. “We hope that all our children, families and staff are inspired by the creativity, optimism and determination of all young people who want to take positive action for the environment.”

Jade Jones, Olympic Taekwondo Champion, said: “It’s incredible to see a young mind like Khalid’s come up with such an innovative idea to tackle climate change. This project is a perfect example of how one idea, no matter how small, can make a big difference. I’m really proud to be here today to congratulate Khalid and support the next generation of changemakers.”

The initiative is part of Cartoon Network’s Climate Champions campaign, which continues to provide children with accessible ideas and actions to help tackle climate change through its Climate Champions app.