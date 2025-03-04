Liverpool-based 8PP Barristers & Associates marks first anniversary with innovative approach and exceptional growth

Liverpool-based 8PP Barristers & Associates has announced a year of exceptional growth with a 100% increase in new clients and approaching 2,500 new instructions since its launch 12 months ago. With a predominantly claimant-focused approach, enabling legal access to those that need it most, 8PP has firmly established itself with a progressive business model.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It embraces an employed-structure model rather than the traditional self-employed chambers approach. This innovative structure ensures stability, transparency, and enhanced client service. 8PP has also launched a pioneering Training Academy, designed to develop the next generation of lawyers.

Looking ahead, 8PP is aiming to double its turnover over the next year. The team has expanded from seven to 14 members, with the notable addition of Neil Smith, who brings 15 years of legal experience, much of which has been gained whilst advocating in court on behalf of clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and Managing Director Craig Leigh established 8PP with the vision of redefining barristers' chambers. “I am incredibly pleased with what we have achieved in our first year,” says Craig. “One of the biggest challenges was educating potential clients on how our model works and the benefits it offers. We provide a nationwide advocacy service, working on strong cases regardless of location. Our fixed fee model ensures clarity for clients, and if a case lacks strong prospects following our review, we return papers at no charge - an approach that sets us apart in the industry.”

Craig Leigh, Founder & Managing Director of 8PP

8PP has successfully handled a range of complex legal cases across multiple practice areas, including:

PCP Mis-Selling: Achieved a landmark victory in a case against Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Ltd (VWFS) over undisclosed commissions. The court ruled in favour of 8PP’s consumer client, holding that the car dealer who arranged finance for the consumer owed special duties to him when arranging finance through VWFS. The court ordered VWFS to refund payments with interest and cover legal costs.

Housing Disrepair: Secured a favourable ruling for a tenant whose landlord failed to maintain a property. The case demonstrated that damp and mould caused as a result of structural issues, not tenant lifestyle-related, is actionable. Leading to compensation, an order for remedial works to be undertaken by the landlord and an order for the landlord to cover the tenant’s legal costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8PP also specialises in undisclosed commissions, costs and civil litigation funding, financial mis-selling, SIPPS mis-selling, military deafness claims, payment protection insurance claims, tenancy deposit claims and stamp duty reclaims.

A highlight of 8PP’s first year was the launch of the 8PP Training Academy in November 2024. Designed for law graduates and individuals with relevant skills, the academy provides a structured pathway into the legal profession. Through intensive workshops, Q&A sessions, and real case drafting assessments led by senior legal professionals, trainees develop the skillsets necessary for legal practice.

Five exceptional trainees are now transitioning to a legal career within 8PP, bringing diverse academic and professional backgrounds and include: Ellis Tubb – an English Literature graduate who pursued a Law conversion, Kirsty Watham – who studied Law and Politics, Sarah Jackson – a former secondary school teacher and Bar Training Course graduate, Akshit Vohra, an India-qualified lawyer with an LLM from Cambridge University, and Sianna Davis who has completed the Bar Training Course and previously ran her own business as a county court advocate.

Craig Leigh’s passion for law began early, inspired by courtroom dramas and his A-Level studies. His legal journey took an unconventional path, opting for hands-on experience before pursuing his career at the Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was drawn to advocacy early on,” Craig recalls. “Instead of immediately seeking pupillage, I honed my skills in costs litigation and legal services, eventually cross-qualifying as a solicitor before transferring back to the Bar. This broad experience shaped my vision for 8PP - a chambers that blends legal excellence with a progressive, business-minded approach.”

As 8PP enters its second year, it remains committed to expanding its talent pool, reinforcing its presence in key legal sectors, and continuing its client-first approach. Plans are in place for further recruitment, deeper university engagement for the Training Academy, and continued legal innovation.