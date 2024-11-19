Liverpool-based Fourth Wall appoints Philosophy PR for profile raising brief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tech-led sports creative firm Fourth Wall has appointed Philosophy PR to boost its profile and raise awareness of its impressive range of technology-based fan engagement services.

With offices at Vanilla Factory in Liverpool and Riverview Business Park in Bromborough, Wirral, Fourth Wall and its technology arm alloc8, provide a comprehensive suite of tech-led fan engagement services and ticketing systems to help sports clubs and stadium owners monetise their customer base through a deeper and more engaging brand experience.

Philosophy PR will work to drive awareness of the firm’s expertise and extensive capabilities, targeting the national and regional business media and industry outlets in the sports, technology and creative sectors with news stories, insight and thought leadership pieces supported by networking and speaking engagements at relevant events.

With many prestigious new client partnerships in the pipeline for Fourth Wall, there will be no shortage of news for the Philosophy PR team who have made an immediate start on the preparation of initial announcements.

Co-founders and directors at Philosophy PR, Victoria Maltby and Gemma Carey said: “We are delighted to be working with Fourth Wall on this exciting brief and are very much looking forward to raising the profile of the company, its brilliant team and exceptional range of tech-led fan engagement services and solutions.

“Already working with a raft of well-known clubs and sporting institutions, Fourth Wall is incredibly close to making more high-profile new signings meaning there is plenty of news coming through and so much potential for the reach of this campaign.”

Creative director at Fourth Wall, Steve Hartley, added: “Our fresh, tech-led solutions cover everything from next-gen fan engagement, merchandise, content creation and membership delivery, to subscriber management, ticketing and access control, providing a complete solution for clients that removes the hassle and administration of doing it themselves while delivering fantastic results.

“What we needed was a dedicated and passionate team that could work seamlessly alongside us at speed and often within tight deadlines to highlight and communicate the exciting work that we are doing and are confident that Gemma and Victoria are the team to do that.”

Philosophy Public Relations is a boutique communications consultancy headed up by experienced consultants Victoria Maltby and Gemma Carey. A small but passionate agency, Philosophy PR is renowned for working in partnership with its clients, delivering on objectives and achieving results.