Liverpool-based nursery sets its sights on expansion following Start Up Loan

Liverpool-based Tillymints Nursery has secured £50,000 through the Start Up Loans programme, delivered by GC Business Finance (GCBF) on behalf of the British Business Bank.

Acquired by Kevin Lancaster in 2022, Tillymints Nursery provides high-quality childcare that is tailored to the individual needs of each child.

Approaching 30 years of experience in the education sector, Kevin began his career as a teacher and now works as an education consultant, travelling around the world to provide training. He initially had the idea of setting up a nursery around 20 years ago, but it wasn't until after the Covid-19 pandemic, when his own children had grown up, that he decided it was the perfect time to do it.

Tillymints Nursery stood out to Kevin because of its strong focus on supporting families in the local area. This is something that he wanted to highlight within the nursery, providing support to not only the children but to their families and the local community.

To generate the finance needed to purchase the nursery and run the business, Liverpool City Region Finance Hub recommended the Start Up Loans programme to Kevin.

Since receiving the loan, the nursery has achieved considerable growth and has started to increase its team headcount, employing three additional members of staff. The funding also helped Kevin improve the building's facilities and decorate the nursery.

Looking to the future, Tillymints Nursery hopes to expand further by adding a temporary building to the current nursery, increasing the number of children that the team can provide care for and creating more jobs in the local economy.

Kevin Lancaster, Director of Tillymints Nursery said: “I’d wanted to set up a nursery for a long time, so it is great to now see the growth Tillymints has achieved in just two years. We are already operating at full capacity and are looking to expand even further.

“GC Business Finance made the loan process quick and simple, meaning I could purchase the nursery and get things moving as fast as possible, helping me turn my vision into a reality. I look forward to continuing to support local families and growing the nursery even further.”

Alex Mearns, Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “It was great to work with Kevin and Liverpool City Region Finance Hub to get this Start Up Loan application completed swiftly and smoothly. The business has already achieved amazing growth since securing the loan, expanding the team and looking to grow its facilities. Tillymints proves that it's never too late to make a great idea a reality. It has a bright future ahead of it and I look forward to seeing the continued success Kevin and the team will have in the future.”

Delyth Edwards, Senior Network Manager for the North West at the British Business Bank, said:“Since receiving a Start Up Loan, Tillymints Nursery has already achieved incredible growth and is helping its local community by providing support to children and their families. This once again demonstrates the positive impact supporting small businesses with a strong social value can have on local communities in the North West and is why delivering region-focused support is so important to us.”

If getting finance for your start up, or early stage business is of interest, all owners or partners in a business can individually apply for up to £25,000 each, with a maximum of £100,000 available per business. Tillymints Nursery’s £50,000 of finance was made up of two £25,000 loans to two directors of the business.