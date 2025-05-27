Liverpool based VidiVet announces new Head of Veterinary Operations as business continues to grow

Liverpool-based digital triage service VidiVet has appointed Sarah Holmes to the newly created role of Head of Veterinary Operations. VidiVet launched in 2020 to make it easier for anyone with a pet to speak to a qualified vet for trusted advice at any time - no matter how big or small the issue. Over the last four years VidiVet has steadily built its partnerships with veterinary businesses across the UK to deliver that service to their clients. This new role reflects the growth in the company and the size of its team of vets.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An experienced vet who graduated from Nottingham Vet School in 2012, Sarah first joined VidiVet in 2021. Since then, Sarah has been instrumental in growing VidiVet’s veterinary team to 36 vets, along with Deputy Head Vet Luisa Hobbs.

Sarah’s new role encompasses her previous tasks as Head Vet but has been expanded to include a suite of new responsibilities. This includes leading VidiVet’s customer success journey, managing VidiVet’s operations and logistics, recruitment and management of new veterinary staff (who must have over five years’ small animal experience), and marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VidiVet’s team delivers a world-class digital triage service to over 150 predominantly veterinary businesses across the UK, including veterinary practices and out-of-hours clinics. For practice owners and other veterinary businesses VidiVet is a helpful extension to their team, providing a service that means that their clients have access to a world-leading team of vets, available 24/7. The service relieves pressure on teams and reduces staff burnout, reduces admin and saves time for vets, vet nurses and reception staff alike. With over 96% of VidiVet’s out-of-hours calls redirected to the pet owner’s registered vet, it can really enhance the practice bond by using digital support to augment physical care.

Sarah Holmes, VidiVet’s new Head of Veterinary Operations, with Ziggy the spaniel.

For pet owners who are registered with a vet practice using VidiVet, they can access immediate professional veterinary advice from experienced vets that respond in an average of six minutes completely free of charge at the point of need. This stress-free service means that owners get effective triage, support and peace of mind at any time of day or night.

Ben Sweeney, CEO and Founder of VidiVet, and a Veterinary Surgeon explains: “Since Sarah joined VidiVet in 2021 she has made a fantastic contribution to the company and her clinical knowledge coupled with her collaborative nature make her the ideal leader for our world-class veterinary team.

“For any business to succeed, you need people beyond the founder who take it to the next level. Sarah’s passion for VidiVet and her leadership ability have long been there for us all to see and that is why we are delighted to appoint her to this new role of Head of Veterinary Operations. Not only has she shaped the formation and training of our team, but she has nurtured and supported vets from all over the world all whilst supporting vet clinics to effectively launch VidiVet into their clinics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Holmes said on her appointment: “I am truly passionate about what VidiVet does and the challenge of building a virtual team of vets over the last few years has been something that I have really enjoyed. I am looking forward to working with that team as we continue to expand as a business. Understanding the needs of each vetpractice’s unique use for VidiVet and helping them to implement it in a way that best suits them and their pet owningclients is very satisfying. We need to gain their trust, use the data to show how things work and share what they are getting out of our service, which is thanks to the incredible VidiVet vet team and the attributes that I selected them for.”

Sarah works alongside other members of VidiVet’s senior leadership team, which includes Chris Alcock (Head of Technology) and Kate Birch (Head of Product).

VidiVet was also recently announced as a 2025 Liverpool City Region Winner by Tech Climbers, which celebrates up-and-coming tech businesses across the UK. This builds on the company’s previous success, following joining the list for the first time in 2024 having been named as one of the ‘Ones to Watch’ in 2023.

More information can be found at www.vidivet.com.