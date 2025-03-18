Liverpool Border Collie is shortlisted to be the face of Peamutt Butter

Dog treat Peamutt Butter has announced the shortlist for its nationwide hunt for a pooch resembling its famous mascot – including two last minute wild cards.

A Liverpool border collie has been shortlisted for the chance of being named the face of Peamutt Butter and to appear in the dog food’s next marketing campaign.

More than 200 dogs from across the UK entered the online competition with just 26 dogs making it through to the semi-final. The winner will be crowned at the end of March.

One-year-old Peamutt Butter superfan, Oakley was shortlisted in the Northwest category for his loveable, cuddly ways. A big fan of digging holes, swimming and getting muddy – it was the dog’s cheeky smile which won the judges over.

Oakley lives with his owner Linda Rose in Speke, Liverpool.

The leading Manchester-based dog treat company was looking for a loveable “look-a-like”, but most importantly a dog with a cheeky or mischievous demeanour, to be the face of their brand.

The shortlists will be judged by a panel of dog lovers and experts; Manchester-based Dog trainer Janey Baker from Make Fetch Happen, Peamutt Butter’s MD Richard Duerr and head judge; celebrity TV vet and This Morning regular Dr Scott Miller.

The winner will be crowned in March with a celebratory professional photo shoot, and their fur-face featuring on jars of Peamutt Butter in Summer 2025.

Finalists will also be in with the chance of winning a bundle of dog treats and goodies, as well as a year’s supply of Peamutt Butter and Peamutt Balls. The winner will also receive a £250 donation to a local dog charity of their choice.

Richard Duerr, from Peamutt Butter, said: “We have had such an exciting response to the competition and found it very difficult to shortlist as all the dogs were brilliant and have great stories. We look forward to announcing the winner and welcoming the ‘real life’ Peamutt into our family.”

Entrants and dog lovers can follow the competition via the Instagrampage for regular updates.

About Peamutt Butter:

F. Duerr & Sons Manchester – established in 1881 – is a family business barking mad about the health and happiness of dogs. Famed nationwide for its household jams and marmalades, F. Duerr & Sons is the biggest producer of peanut butter in the UK.

Peamutt Butterwas crafted by this family of dog lovers to ensureeveryonein the family can enjoy the joys of the nutty treat. Peamutt Butter is the UK’s number one vegan peanut butter for dogs. Peamutt Butter recently launched Peamutt Balls, the perfect on-the-go nut snack for your dog.