Liverpool boxer celebrates two career-enhancing wins
Winning two fights just four weeks apart after a two-year absence from the ring has delighted Liverpool boxer Sean Arkwright who’s planning to remain busy throughout the coming months. Both Arkwright’s bouts took place at Grand Central Hall and were organised by his manager Steve Wood’s V IP Promotions.
'The second fight on 6th July was my first six rounder,’ said Arkwright, ‘and I boxed an experienced Yorkshireman in Jake Bray. I’m happy with my performance. I felt strong in the ring. I showed everyone that I can cope with longer bouts. Thought I might have got a stoppage, but he proved tough. Just four weeks previously I’d boxed a tough tricky opponent in Grimsby’s Tom Ramsden who’d won the week before. I kept him on the back foot and took every round comfortably, so I quickly got rid of any ring rust.’
Twenty-four-year-old Arkwright from Wavertree works part-time on the railway. The former student of St. Francis Xavier’s Catholic Academy started boxing aged ten at The Salisbury ABC following in the footsteps of a grandfather ‘who was a strong amateur and my main inspiration. I had a successful amateur career winning 34 of my 45 bouts as well as multiple regional titles and twice reaching national semi-finals. I got a silver medal at Monkstown Box Cup only just losing the final to a European silver medallist.’
Middleweight Arkwright now trains at Kirkdale ABC under Stephen Harkin, JJ Cunningham and Paul Davis. His professional licence was suspended for two years following what he describes as ‘a regrettable incident which led to a tough period in my life for my mental health, but which gave me time to develop physically and build up mental strength by being constantly in the gym.’ Coach Harkin agrees, stating ‘this is a big year for Sean who’s moving on after a setback. He did the job again last Saturday. There’s much more excitement to come in his boxing.’
Arkwright describes himself as a ‘sociable person whose other love is Everton Football Club. I also have a big fan base which helps with selling tickets to fights which all boxers at my level must do but I need is more sponsors. I’m deeply grateful to Gated Security, Rosscon Training Ltd., Laguna Clothing, Firm Builders and Cheshire Drylining.
Arkwright’s fans won’t have to wait long to see him box again. ‘I’m boxing on a show in Blackpool on 7th September at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. I’m keen to stay busy now I’m back in the game and I’m grateful to Steve Wood for providing frequent opportunities. I’ll hopefully be boxing for a regional title before not too long.’
Individuals or companies considering offering sponsorship should contact Sean Arkwright on Instagram at seanarkwright7 or by e-mailing him at [email protected]. If interested in boxing training at Kirkdale ABC contact Stephen Harkin on 07791 670887 or at [email protected] .
