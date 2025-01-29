Liverpool care home and firefighters make retired fireman’s 2025 dream a reality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Liverpool has helped make 82-year-old retired firefighter Albie Donoghue's 2025 dream come true by reuniting him with his firefighting mates, who brought his beloved fire engine to surprise him.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albert "Albie" Donoghue dedicated over 25 years of service as a firefighter in the Liverpool community. He now lives at Thornton Hall and Lodge Care Home in Crosby.

The home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December the care home asked all its residents about their dreams and wishes for 2025. Albie’s one wish was simple: "See my firefighting friends and their fire engine."

Albie got the chance to soak his friends with the fireman's hose!

Knowing Albie's history, the care team quickly sprang into action, reaching out to Bootle and Netherton Community Fire Station in secret.

Watch Manager Anna and three firefighters, Paul, Adam and Tony brought the fire engine down to Thornton Hall and Lodge to make Albie’s dream a reality.

Albie and some of the residents were shown the top-of-the-range equipment used to save lives in roadside collisions and he even got to use the water hose … which he cheekily used to spray some of the care colleagues!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue team later joined the home for afternoon tea and cake, where they brought a very special gift for Albie - his very own branded t-shirt, hat and pin as well as some pictures from their fire station dating back to the 70’s and 80’s when Albie was stationed there.

Albie started 2025 in the right way by meeting his old fire station friends.

The visit went down a treat with other people who live at the home, especially some of the ladies. Maureen jokingly said: “I'll have to call you later, I already have your number - it's 999 or 111 in non-emergencies!”

Some of the residents created handmade cards to give to the firefighters as a thank-you for keeping their community safe.

Emily Dickson, Activities Coordinator at Thornton Hall and Lodge, said: “A huge thank you to the team from Bootle and Netherton Community Fire Station for coming down and making Albie’s 2025 dream come true; he hasn't stopped smiling all afternoon!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You made our day. We had a wonderful time and can't wait to see you all again in the summer.”

Albie’s special day is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Thornton Hall and Lodge provides residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.