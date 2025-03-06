Liverpool care home praised by inspectors

A national care watchdog has given a Liverpool care home its seal of approval, with relatives and residents commending the home’s caring and attentive team.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) awarded Care UK’s Paisley Court, in Dovecot, an overall ‘good’ rating following an unannounced inspection.

The report highlighted the positive sentiments expressed by residents and relatives toward the home and its team members with one relative informing the inspectors that the team are “brilliant, that’s why I like it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the team at Paisley Court, commenting that there is an “open and honest culture” where team morale and wellbeing is prioritised to ensure high-quality, person-centred care can be delivered.

Care UK’s Paisley Court has been rated ‘good’ by the CQC

The report took note of how the team celebrates cultural diversity, embracing the unique traditions and backgrounds of every resident to create an inclusive community. Inspectors said that at Paisley Court there is a “shared vision, strategy and culture” which is “based on transparency, equity, equality and human rights, diversity and inclusion”. They added: “A clear set of values had been created with involvement of people, their families and colleagues.”

Inspectors also observed team members focusing on continuous learning and innovation, as well as an abundance of opportunities for their personal development, including through dementia training.

Christina Owens, Home Manager at Paisley Court, said: “Everyone has contributed to making Paisley Court an unparalleled place to live and work, and this rating stands as a testament to everyone’s dedication to brightening each resident’s day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our commitment to delivering high-quality care is unwavering, and we are proud to have achieved this endorsement from the CQC. We believe that every resident deserves the best possible care and support, so that they may live a fulfilling life, and this rating confirms our ongoing efforts to meet and exceed these standards.

“I look forward to celebrating this achievement with the team and residents, and continuing to build on our success in delivering exceptional care.”

To find out more about Paisley Court, please call Home Manager Christina Owens on 0151 230 0857, or email [email protected]

Paisley Court is a modern care home which provides specialist dementia and nursing care. The home, which features 60 ensuite bedrooms, has been designed to enable its residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own pub.

For more information, visit www.careuk.com/paisley-court