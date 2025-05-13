Liverpool care home praised by regulator

A Liverpool care home is delighted to have been classed as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the second highest rating possible.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Anchor’s Hurst Park Courtcare home on Longview Drive were celebrating after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Hurst Park Court was rated good in all areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of Hurst Park Court. Inspectors observed colleagues supporting and caring for people in a safe and compassionate way and when assistance was required, this was provided with dignity, sensitivity and consideration.

Colleagues at Anchor's Hurst Park Court celebrate the care home’s ‘good’ CQC rating.

Inspectors also praised how Hurst Park Court residents felt safe living at the home. One resident advised the inspectors “yes, I do feel safe, I know the staff, I trust them.” A relative commented “yes, it’s safe, I get that vibe, because of the staff and the environment.”

Nicky Ugurbascicek, Manager of Anchor’s Hurst Park Court care home, was thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Hurst Park Court care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Resident Arthur Murphy, 78, who has lived at Hurst Park Court for two years, said: “It’s wonderful that Anchor’s Hurst Park Court care home has been praised by the CQC, but it’s really no surprise to me! The staff here are really caring, and they make everyone feel like we’re part of one big family! My room is lovely, and the food is so delicious.

“I’ve always felt safe and comfortable living here. I know all the care team here by name and they all know me so well, we really have a lot of fun living here!”

For more information on Anchor’s Hurst Park Courtcare home, please contact 0151 949 5810.