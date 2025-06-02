Liverpool care home prepares to invite in local community for their ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ event

Mersey Parks Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Liverpool, Merseyside, is preparing to welcome in visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The homes main celebration events are due to take place during Care Home Open Weekend on Friday 20 June, 2pm – 4pm.Mersey Parks Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a 70’s and 80’s party.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends are set to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.The home and members of the local community will be coming together to celebrate summertime memories past and present and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Mersey Parks Care Home will be adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present providing a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors will also be encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Susan Rush, HC-One’s Mersey Parks Care Home Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors to the community for Care Home Open Week here at Mersey Parks.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the warm, welcoming environment we provide for our residents every day. We’re proud of the compassionate care our team delivers, and this event allows us to connect with local families, professionals, and neighbours to celebrate the vital role care homes play in our society.”

For enquiries about Mersey Parks Care Home or visiting HC-One’s Mersey Parks Care Home’s Care Home Open Week event, please call 0151 709 4791 or email [email protected]