Liverpool care home residents forge friendships through pen pal initiative

Residents at Oak Springs Care Home in Liverpool, part of The Sandstone Care Group, have been embracing the joy of friendship and connection through a heartwarming pen pal initiative.

As part of the project, residents created thoughtful cards and exchanged messages of friendship with their fellow residents. They also penned heartfelt letters to residents at sister homes, Telford Hall and Burscough Manor, strengthening bonds across the Sandstone Care Group family and fostering new friendships.

The spirit of kindness and companionship extended to staff, who joined in by sharing treats with residents and colleagues, further enhancing the sense of community within the home.

Andrea Lyon, home manager at Oak Springs, said: “This initiative has been a wonderful way for our residents to celebrate friendship and connect with others. It’s truly heartening to see the joy that comes from a handwritten letter or a thoughtful card. These small gestures create lasting connections, not just within our home but across our sister homes as well.”

Oak Springs Care Home continues to prioritise meaningful engagement and activities that promote social connection, ensuring that residents feel valued and supported every day.