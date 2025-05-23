Liverpool care home supports residents with dementia through reminiscence initiative during Dementia Action Week

Roby Lodge were selected to receive a specially curated Boots Memory Box and have been using this innovative resource to support meaningful reminiscence activities. Each Memory Box contains recreated vintage products inspired by Boots’ historical archives, designed to trigger memories and stimulate the senses.

Developed in collaboration with Professor Victoria Tischler, Professor of Behavioural Science at the University of Surrey, the Memory Box features items that look, smell, and feel like those from decades past. At Roby Lodge, the boxes have been used in small group sessions to gently encourage storytelling, emotional connection, and comforting conversation among residents.

Joanna Murphy, HC-One’s Roby Lodge Care Home Wellbeing Coordinator, said:

“The Memory Box has brought real moments of joy to our residents. It’s been wonderful to watch them engage with familiar items, recall cherished memories, and share stories with each other and our team.

“We’re incredibly thankful to Boots for this thoughtful initiative that supports our person-centred approach to dementia care. The initiative reflects our continued commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of residents through compassionate and innovative dementia care.”

Aileen Beatty, Head of Dementia Care at HC-One, added:

“These boxes are a brilliant way to engage our residents through familiar sights, sounds and smells from their past. We’re incredibly grateful to Boots for helping us mark Dementia Action Week in such a meaningful and interactive way.”

This initiative also aligns with Boots’ broader efforts to foster dementia-friendly communities. With over 15,400 team members trained as Dementia Friends, Boots ensures that every store has at least one colleague equipped to support those living with dementia.

The Memory Box project is part of Boots’ wider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, promoting healthier communities across the UK.

To find out more about Roby Lodge Care Home and HC-One’s care services, please visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/Carehomes

