Liverpool Charity celebrated as one of UKs best Social Enterprises

Caring Connections was officially recognised as one of the UK’s Top 100 Social Enterprises at a prestigious ceremony in Manchester on Wednesday night, hosted by Pioneers Post in partnership with NatWest.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual SE100 Awards, sponsored by NatWest, celebrate the most impactful and innovative social enterprises across the UK. Organisations are judged on their social impact, commitment to community, entrepreneurial spirit, and the measurable outcomes of their services. Inclusion in the Top 100 list is a hallmark of excellence in the social enterprise sector.

In addition to securing a place among the UK’s top social enterprises, Caring Connections was also shortlisted in two major award categories:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Social Business Pioneer

UK Leadership Pioneer, where CEO Paul Growney was personally recognised as a finalist.

Caring Connections at Natwest SE100 Awards

As a charitable business, Caring Connections provides high-quality home care and support across the local community, alongside a wide range of social initiatives including bereavement support counselling, community events for older adults, and other impactful wellbeing programmes.

Paul Growney, CEO of Caring Connections, said:

“We were incredibly proud to attend the SE100 ceremony and see our work recognised on a national platform. With so many inspiring social enterprises across the UK—especially in our own local area—being named in the Top 100 is a real honour. Being finalists in two of the awards was the icing on the cake. We remain committed to putting people before profits and continuing to build a service that makes a genuine difference in our community.”

This recognition highlights Caring Connections’ ongoing dedication to community impact, innovation in care provision, and leadership within the social enterprise sector.