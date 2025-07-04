Liverpool Chef Dan McGeorge to take centre stage at Foodies Festival, Tatton Park, this July

Foodies Festival

Dan McGeorge, chef and owner of Liverpool’s acclaimed restaurant Vetch, is preparing to bring his culinary creativity to the Foodies Festival at Tatton Park, taking place from Friday, 11th to Sunday, 13th of July 2025.

Often dubbed the “Gastro-Glastonbury,” Foodies Festival is a vibrant three-day celebration of food, drink, and music. The event features a packed programme of live cooking demonstrations from top culinary talent, including stars of MasterChef, Great British Bake Off, Great British Menu, and an array of the region’s finest Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs.

No stranger to the spotlight, McGeorge, former Great British Menu Champion of Champions, will take to the Chefs’ Theatre on Sunday 13th July at 12:00pm, opening the day’s programme with a live cookery demo. Known for his elegant, ingredient-led style, he’ll prepare a flavourful dish from his repertoire, while sharing practical tips and techniques for aspiring home cooks.

“I’m looking forward to having a bit of fun with the crowd,” said Dan. “I’ll be cooking a couple of approachable dishes that showcase what we do at Vetch while making it all easy to follow. It’s about de-mystifying restaurant-style cooking so that people feel confident trying it at home.”

Chef Dan McGeorge owner of Vetch, Hope Street, Liverpool

Now in its 15th year, Foodies Festival draws over 18,000 visitors across the weekend, offering guests the chance to sample innovative food and drink, meet local producers and chefs, and enjoy live performances from headline music acts including Blue, The Wanted 2.0, and Symphonic Ibiza.

The festival is bursting with experiences for every age and appetite. From International Cook School sessions with top chefs, hands-on workshops at the Cake & Bake Theatre, fire and flavour at the BBQ Stage, and mixology magic at the Drinks Theatre Masterclasses, there’s something for everyone.

Other highlights include the Music Stage, Shopping Village, Artisan Market, and the Feasting Tent, offering global street food and tasting experiences. Brave souls can take part in chilli-eating competitions and wild food challenges, while younger visitors can get hands-on by getting involved in cookery classes at the Prept Kids Cook School, and also enjoy other activities including bouncy castles, face painting, crafts and giant garden games.

To explore the full line-up and plan your foodie weekend, visit: https://foodiesfestival.com