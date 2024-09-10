Liverpool cinema screening two of the biggest trilogies of all time this month

Showcase Cinema de Lux Liverpool is screening Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and the original Star Wars trilogy this September

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film fans! Get ready for a blockbuster month of sci-fi and action as two of cinema’s most legendary trilogies return to the big screen for a limited time only.

On two consecutive Saturdays this month, Showcase Cinemas will screen the original Star Wars trilogy, followed by Christopher Nolan’s epic Dark Knight series.

Mark your calendars:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showcase Cinema to screen two of cinema's biggest trilogies this month

Saturday, September 14: Relive the wonder of George Lucas’ Star Wars saga, featuring A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi

Relive the wonder of George Lucas’ Star Wars saga, featuring A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi Saturday, September 21: Dive into the world of Gotham City with Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy including the acclaimedThe Dark Knight, alongside Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “For many, these films represent the pinnacle of cinema. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or experiencing them in a cinema for the first time, it’s a chance to see these iconic trilogies where they truly belong – on the big screen.”

The Star Wars trilogy, starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, is widely regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi epics in cinema history, and is being shown as three separate films. Meanwhile, Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, with Christian Bale as Batman and featuring the late, great Heath Ledger in his iconic role as the Joker, redefined the superhero genre for a new generation is being shown as a triple bill marathon, with a single ticket giving entry to all 3 films.

What's more, all films will be screened in stunning XPlus.

Don’t miss your chance to see these cinematic classics the way they were meant to be seen. Secure your seats now at the Showcase Cinemas website here:

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/25801-star-wars-episode-iv-a-new-hope/

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/25803-star-wars-episode-vi-return-of-the-jedi/

The Dark Knight Trilogy: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/1000008725-the-dark-knight-trilogy/