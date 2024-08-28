Liverpool cinema to screen Terminator 1 and 2 to celebrate 40 years of iconic film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Showcase Cinema de Lux Liverpool is set to screen Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement day back to back to celebrate the films 40th anniversary

The future is not set, but on this special day, it’s time to relive the past. 40 years since James Cameron released cinematic classic The Terminator, film fans can now experience the thrill and terror on the big screen once again.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the first film’s initial release, Showcase Cinemas is hosting a special double bill of the stunning 4k restorations of Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

The epic films from the action franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator alongside Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor are both returning for one day only on Thursday 29th August in a special double header.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “We are thrilled to bring back The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day to our cinemas nationwide for this special 40th anniversary event.

“These films are not just loved in the world of cinema; they’ve been a part of our cultural DNA. By offering fans the chance to see both films back-to-back on the big screen, we’re celebrating the legacy of these ground-breaking blockbusters and giving a new generation the opportunity to experience these movies as they were meant to be seen.”

Released in 1984, The Terminator quickly became a cult classic, blending relentless action with science fiction and introducing the world to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s landmark portrayal of the unstoppable cyborg assassin.

Its sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, released in 1991, solidified the franchise’s place in cinematic history, becoming one of the most influential action films of all time.

To book your tickets please visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/1000009350-terminator-1-and-2-double-bill/