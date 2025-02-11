Liverpool courier firm accelerates growth through university-backed digital transformation

A Speke-based courier company has transformed its business operations after embarking on an ambitious digital transformation programme with Edge Hill University, supported by the Liverpool City Region's Horizons Project.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quickline Couriers, which provides same-day delivery and haulage services across the UK and Europe, has successfully implemented new digital technologies and business strategies to drive growth in an increasingly competitive market, leading to a 7% increase in turnover.

Working closely with the business experts from Horizons partner Edge Hill University, the company developed and implemented a comprehensive market penetration strategy, leading to improved operational efficiency and the creation of three new apprenticeship positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The support from the University was provided as part of The Horizons Project (Horizons), a £5.2m programme funded by the Liverpool City Region’s £44m UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allocation, to drive business innovation across the city region. Horizons is a partnership between the VEC (part of the University of Liverpool), Edge Hill University, Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

Quickline Couriers

Andy Martin, Director at Quickline Couriers, said: "The support from Edge Hill University through the Horizons Project has been transformative for our business. By implementing new technologies and refining our business processes, we've been able to improve our market position and create new opportunities for growth, despite challenging economic conditions."

Quickline Courier’s digital transformation has seen the development of a robust, technology-driven sales process and the implementation of new data analysis systems to monitor trends, improve decision-making and evaluate performance.

The company has also created three new apprenticeship opportunities within operations, accounts and marketing as the business continues to expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve McArdle, Business Development Manager at Edge Hill University, said: "This project demonstrates the impact projects such as Horizons can have on SMEs across the Liverpool City Region. By connecting companies with expertise across leading universities, we’re able to support businesses such as Quickline Couriers in overcoming innovation barriers to increase their productivity and efficiencies.”

Since its launch in November 2023, Horizons is set to have supported over one hundred SMEs across the Liverpool City Region by providing the expertise, facilities and funding to boost innovation.