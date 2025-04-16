Liverpool emergency vets' issue urgent Easter warning to local pet owners as cases set to surge by 43%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Easter approaches and seasonal confectionary and baked goods fill supermarket shelves and grocery stores, a Liverpool emergency vets is warning local pet owners to be extra vigilant after seeing a sharp rise in cases over the Easter weekend last year.

Last Easter, Vets Now Liverpool saw emergency pet cases rise by 43% compared to the previous weekend.

With 117 pets brought in for treatment, the team is reminding Liverpool pet owners to be aware of the dangers posed to pets – from chocolate eggs to hot cross buns filled with raisins, both of which are highly toxic to dogs.

Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now, Liverpool said: “Easter treats and decorations are a lovely way to celebrate the occasion, however they can pose serious risks to pets. Each year we treat pets who have accidentally found their way into things they shouldn't - from chocolate to raisins. It’s so important that pet owners are aware of the risks, as even a small amount of the wrong type of chocolate or raisins can cause serious health issues, whilst decorative items like bunting or foil wrappers can lead to life-threatening blockages if swallowed.”

Sadie added: - “With the increase in cases and more potentially harmful items in and around the home over the Easter weekend, we strongly encourage local pet owners to take simple precautions to keep dogs and cats safe this April. Prevention is always better than a trip to the emergency vet.”

Easter hazards for pets

Some of the most common Easter-related emergencies seen by vets include:

Chocolate toxicity - Chocolate contains theobromine, which is highly toxic to dogs and cats. Even small amounts can cause vomiting, seizures, and in severe cases, death. Hot Cross buns and raisins - Many people are unaware that raisins, currants, and sultanas, commonly found in hot cross buns, are toxic to dogs and can lead to acute kidney failure. Easter decorations and packaging - Shiny foil wrappers, plastic eggs, and decorative grass can be tempting for pets but may cause dangerous intestinal blockages if swallowed. Spring blooms – Popular spring flowers like lilies are extremely toxic to cats, with even small amounts potentially leading to fatal kidney failure.

Vets Now advice to keep pets safe this Easter

To help avoid an emergency dash to the vets, Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now Liverpool recommends:

Keep chocolate and hot cross buns out of reach – Store treats in secure, pet-proof containers.

– Store treats in secure, pet-proof containers. Educate family and guests – Make sure everyone knows not to share their Easter goodies with pets.

– Make sure everyone knows not to share their Easter goodies with pets. Dispose of wrappers and decorations safely – Keep an eye on pets around Easter egg hunts and tidy up afterwards, checking all chocolate eggs have been found by counting how many were hidden and collected.

– Keep an eye on pets around Easter egg hunts and tidy up afterwards, checking all chocolate eggs have been found by counting how many were hidden and collected. Being aware of symptoms – Signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, restlessness, or tremors. If you notice any of these, seek emergency veterinary care immediately.

What to do in an emergency

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to any of these dangers, contact your local vet or nearest emergency vet for advice. Symptoms of poisoning or severe reactions can appear within minutes, so prompt action is crucial.

Know who to call and where to go: Save time and stress in case of an emergency by having your local vet and the nearest emergency vets for out of hours saved as a contact in your phone.

All Vets Now’s emergency clinics and hospitals throughout the UK will be open 24/7 on Easter Sunday, with out of hours care over the Bank Holiday weekend.

For more information on keeping your pet safe this Easter, or to find your nearest clinic, visit vets-now.com.