Liverpool engineer leads local celebrations on International Women in Engineering Day 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
International Women in Engineering Day (23rd June) is a global awareness campaign that celebrates women in engineering. This year’s theme was Enhanced by Engineering, celebrating the women who have made people’s everyday lives better through their work.
Ozge Tufekci, who lives in Liverpool, works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley as an automation engineer.
Ozge moved to Liverpool from Istanbul almost two years ago to take a job at Amazon. She’d been working as an automation engineer in Turkey, but wanted a change, and she also was keen to live abroad.
When she was headhunted for the role at Amazon in Liverpool, Ozge couldn’t believe it. She loves The Beatles, and the role would help her widen her skillset by exposing her to a different side of automation engineering. She took the job and is now making a home for herself in Liverpool.
Speaking on what she loves most about her job, Ozge said: “Amazon has changed my life. It’s an international company that allows me to network with engineers living all over the world. I have virtual colleagues everywhere, and I love knowing that people are doing the same job as me in many different cultures. Learning from these different perspectives is new for me, and I love it.”
From as far back as she can remember, Ozge has wanted to be an engineer. She said: “My father was an engineer, and I grew up surrounded by his tools. Part of his role involved automation, so he taught me programming, which had a huge influence on what I saw myself doing for a career. I really didn’t think of anything else after that, and he was always supportive.
“What I like most about engineering is how wide an industry it is. I studied mechatronics engineering at university, which covers electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and so much more. I always knew what I’d want to specialise in, but I don’t think people realise quite how much scope there is in engineering.”
When asked about what advice she’d give to women wanting to pursue a career in engineering, Ozge said: “Everyone’s brain is different and has unique advantages. That’s what you need to focus on.
“If I think about my mum’s career as a teacher, it hasn’t really changed over the years. You teach the same thing year on year, and that’s great for some people, but if you’re a woman who’s eager to learn new things and solve problems every day, then engineering is for you. You’ll never be bored because engineering is a never-ending story.”
How does Ozge think society can encourage more women to choose STEM careers? Show them examples of successful women.
“I’ve got to a stage in my career where I’m ready to pass on my knowledge to others. If people like me become more visible as people who have engineering careers that they love, I think others will be inspired to follow suit. It’s really fun being an engineer, and as I progress I’m excited to share that with people.”
Ozge also shared what she loves most about Liverpool, saying, “Liverpool is full of history, which I love. There’s also so much nature around, and I’ve taken up canoeing as a hobby. I’d never done that in Turkey! It’s a big music city, too, obviously, which is perfect for me.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.