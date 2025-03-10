Liverpool good causes urged to apply for jackpot share

Good causes, clubs and charities in Liverpool are being given the chance to win their share of a huge prize pot in a builders’ merchant’s biggest ever community campaign.

Selco Builders Warehouse has revamped its annual Community Heroes competition - and groups in Liverpool are now being invited to submit their entries.

The Community Heroes total prize fund has been increased to an eye-catching £57,500 for 2025 – nearly five-times more than it has been in previous years.

It means more community groups, clubs and charities than ever before will benefit from winning either building materials or money to make a huge difference to their futures.

Entries are open until the end of September and can be submitted at www.selcobw.com/info/selco-community-heroes

Applicants will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the 2024 winners, Fox Wood School in Warrington.

The school will be using its prize to fund new specialist wheelchair-friendly play equipment for its pupils having pipped St Christopher’s Hospice in London to win the public vote.

Selco’s Liverpool branch is based on Mersey Reach Park in Bootle.

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for good causes across Liverpool to stake their claim for a significant prize.

“This is the fifth edition of Community Heroes and it will be the biggest yet. The award-winning campaign has already made a substantial difference to dozens of charities across the country - but we wanted to go even further in 2025.

“It’s extremely exciting to dramatically increase both the prizes on offer and the number of winners. We look forward to welcoming lots of fantastic organisations into our branches to benefit from our vast range of stock, allowing us to support many key projects.

“We are also committed to our colleagues from around the country engaging in a volunteering day in 2025, and many of these opportunities will come from our Community Heroes entries. It means, as well as the possibility of winning building materials and money, there is also the chance of benefitting from the support of Selco colleagues to work on a project.

“We would welcome entries from any group that benefits the local community, whether that’s a scout group, a charity, a grassroots sports club, a community centre or anything similar.”

Nominations can be made online over the course of the next eight months. Each month, five winners will be selected – 40 in total – to secure £1,000 worth of building materials from their local Selco branch.

Selco’s colleagues and customers will then select 10 grand finalists from those monthly winners to go before a public vote, with the overall winner receiving a cool £10,000 in cash. There will also be prizes of £5,000 for the runners-up and £2,500 for the organisation that finishes third.

