Liverpool haulier jumps at the chance to join Pallet-Track network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading logistics business from Aintree is the latest member galloping to join Pallet-Track.

MSC Express in Liverpool, based just a stone’s throw from the world-famous horse racing venue, is odds on to offer service excellence in the ‘L’ postcode and the Isle of Man, which it will cover on behalf of the pallet network.

Mike Ackers, managing director at MSC Express, said: “We joined Pallet-Track as being offered postcodes in Liverpool and the Isle of Man was an excellent opportunity for our company, and also demonstrates our commitment to providing a service that is second to none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In preparation for joining Pallet-Track, MSC Express, which employs 33 members of staff, has invested in several new 18 tonne trucks, two new tractor units and two new double decker trailers.

Leading Liverpool logistics business MSC Express joins Pallet-Track.

It already handles 200 pallets a day and expects this to grow by 50 per cent with Pallet-Track membership. It has already taken on several new members of staff and multiple drivers since becoming a delivery-only Pallet-Track depot in December.

Mike added: “Our drivers are all experienced in pallet network deliveries and our success is testament to the hard work and commitment of all our staff.

“We believe in treating our customers’ freight like it’s our own and we are determined to fill our walls with awards from Pallet-Track.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, said: “Pallet-Track has an ever-growing network and the very welcome addition of MSC Express, a quality business who is fanatical about the customer experience, is a wonderful boost for our Shareholder Network. It is a win-win situation all round.”

MSC Express is the fifth new member to join Pallet-Track in 2024.

Pallet-Track launched in 2004 with 46 members and handled 852 pallets during its first night of operation. Its shareholder network now includes more than 90 members, who collectively move four million pallets per year.