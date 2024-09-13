Liverpool housebuilder takes home two prestigious property awards

LIVERPOOL-based homebuilder Prospect Homes has been named an award winner in two categories of the UK Property Awards.

Mitton Grange in Whalley has won Residential Development 20+ Units for Lancashire and a show home at Bridgemere in Burscough won Residential Interior Show Home for Lancashire.

The company will find out on Friday 25th October whether either of its winners have achieved the highest level of accolade – the coveted Five Star award – during the ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel.

The UK Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 100 industry experts and focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Bridgmere in Burscough

The judging panel is chaired by Lord Best, Lord Waverley, Lord Thurso and The Earl of Lytton, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.

Mitton Grange is a collection of 50 homes in the sought-after village of Whalley. Down to the final homes, the popular development enjoys a prime location with easy access to local amenities, schools and transport links.

Michael Orgill, managing director at Prospect Homes, said: “Mitton Grange was where we launched nine brand new house styles and they have attracted a wide range of buyers, from first time buyers to downsizers who want to live in the picturesque village.

“The quality of the external design of the homes is matched by interiors that reflect the demands of modern living and provide the right amount of open plan spaces.”

Inside the Sawley show home at Bridgemere

The four-bedroom Sawley at Bridgemere is one of two show homes and is full of personality yet offers cosiness and comfort.

Michael continued: “Designed by Stanza Style the brief was to create a home for a family that are not afraid to show their personality through their décor choices and they delivered just that. The Sawley offers a wonderful insight for house hunters to get a feel for what it is like to live in a Prospect home and both the Sawley and Cleveley show homes have done their job at inspiring sales at Bridgemere.”

The UK Property Awards are one of eight regional heats - alongside Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, and Asia Pacific – with the highest scorers in each of the categories going on to compete at the International Property Awards at the end of the year.

For more information see: www.propertyawards.net