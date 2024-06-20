Liverpool in top ten beauty spots in UK for hair, nails and massages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool is also the best location for the number of Afro hair services establishments per ethnic group population, a new study reveals.

From dodgy haircuts and botched bleach jobs to wonky nail extensions, many of us have tales of beauty mishaps experienced while searching for the ideal salon. While the process of finding a beauty salon often hinges on factors such as price, service quality, reviews, ratings and word of mouth, it is also heavily influenced by what you have available to you.

A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail, and massage locations listed on Treatwell and comparing them to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.

Liverpool landed very high on the list, ranking ninth overall, and along with Warrington they ranked as the best two beauty and wellness locations in Merseyside. The city’s rankings were highest for hair, as Liverpool ranked third there, while it was fifteenth for nails and twelfth for hair.

Liverpool ranked third for hair services

The data revealed that Edinburgh and Salford were in joint first place. Both ranked highly regarding their hair and nail offerings, with Edinburgh coming out as top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both cities also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.

Top 20 UK locations for beauty and wellness

Overall Beauty and wellness rank Location Hair rank Nail rank Massage rank 1 Salford 2 2 3 1 Edinburgh 1 2 4 3 Stockport 7 1 1 4 Oldham 7 4 1 5 Glasgow 5 6 5 6 Manchester 9 5 10 7 Luton 5 8 13 8 Birmingham 10 11 8 9 Liverpool 3 15 12 10 Warrington 16 9 6 11 Leeds 11 14 7 11 Newcastle-Upon-Tyne 4 6 22 13 London 12 11 10 14 Bristol 18 9 9 15 Wakefield 13 13 17 16 Sunderland 14 18 19 17 Peterborough 15 21 20 18 Cardiff 29 16 14 19 Bradford 22 21 17 19 Bolton 17 28 15 19 Leicester 18 27 15

Liverpool is the best place for the number of Afro hair services establishments

The research also analysed the catering to diversity from these locations. Out of 35 locations looked at, only 20 have establishments which offered Afro hair services, Liverpool included.

The study looked at how many salons on Treatwell were offering Afro hair services in each city and then worked out the number of potential clients served based on ONS ethnic group data in the same areas. This was used in conjunction with the average rating to find the best locations in the UK for those with Afro hair.

Liverpool landed eleventh overall, with the best offering of establishments to ethnic group population and nineteenth for average rating for Afro hair services in the area.