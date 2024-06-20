Liverpool in top ten beauty spots in UK for hair, nails and massages

By Tihana DrumevContributor
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:10 BST
Liverpool is also the best location for the number of Afro hair services establishments per ethnic group population, a new study reveals.

From dodgy haircuts and botched bleach jobs to wonky nail extensions, many of us have tales of beauty mishaps experienced while searching for the ideal salon. While the process of finding a beauty salon often hinges on factors such as price, service quality, reviews, ratings and word of mouth, it is also heavily influenced by what you have available to you.

A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail, and massage locations listed on Treatwell and comparing them to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.

Liverpool landed very high on the list, ranking ninth overall, and along with Warrington they ranked as the best two beauty and wellness locations in Merseyside. The city’s rankings were highest for hair, as Liverpool ranked third there, while it was fifteenth for nails and twelfth for hair.

Liverpool ranked third for hair servicesLiverpool ranked third for hair services
The data revealed that Edinburgh and Salford were in joint first place. Both ranked highly regarding their hair and nail offerings, with Edinburgh coming out as top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both cities also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.

Top 20 UK locations for beauty and wellness

Overall Beauty and wellness rank

Location

Hair rank

Nail rank

Massage rank

1

Salford

2

2

3

1

Edinburgh

1

2

4

3

Stockport

7

1

1

4

Oldham

7

4

1

5

Glasgow

5

6

5

6

Manchester

9

5

10

7

Luton

5

8

13

8

Birmingham

10

11

8

9

Liverpool

3

15

12

10

Warrington

16

9

6

11

Leeds

11

14

7

11

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

4

6

22

13

London

12

11

10

14

Bristol

18

9

9

15

Wakefield

13

13

17

16

Sunderland

14

18

19

17

Peterborough

15

21

20

18

Cardiff

29

16

14

19

Bradford

22

21

17

19

Bolton

17

28

15

19

Leicester

18

27

15

Liverpool is the best place for the number of Afro hair services establishments

The research also analysed the catering to diversity from these locations. Out of 35 locations looked at, only 20 have establishments which offered Afro hair services, Liverpool included.

The study looked at how many salons on Treatwell were offering Afro hair services in each city and then worked out the number of potential clients served based on ONS ethnic group data in the same areas. This was used in conjunction with the average rating to find the best locations in the UK for those with Afro hair.

Liverpool landed eleventh overall, with the best offering of establishments to ethnic group population and nineteenth for average rating for Afro hair services in the area.

Rank

Location

Afro hair to serve rank

Afro hair ranking rank

1

Oldham

5

1

2

Edinburgh

2

5

3

Gateshead

3

7

4

Salford

4

7

5

Stockport

1

13

5

Bournemouth

7

7

7

Glasgow

6

15

8

Slough

7

17

9

Walsall

7

18

9

Bradford

1

18

11

Liverpool

1

19
