Liverpool is the UK’s 10th most festive city, with over 680 festively-named streets
Liverpool ranks as the 10th most festive city in the UK, with 688 festively-named streets. With 66,590 properties, 1.03% of them are festively-named, with streets including Noel Street, Joseph Morgan Heights and Christmas Street. The most common festive words that pop up in street names are 'Tree' (appears in 382), 'Holly' (appears in 142) and 'Bell' (appears in 102).
Unsurprisingly, London takes the crown as the most festive city in the UK, boasting an impressive 3,886 streets with festive names. Among its 68,854 properties, 5.64% are sprinkled with a touch of Christmas magic. Streets like Elf Row, North Pole Road, and Turkey Oak Close add a whimsical flair to the city, spreading joy throughout the year.
Birmingham shines brightly in second place, boasting 2,394 festively named streets. Out of 63,758 properties, 3.75% capture the spirit of the season with charming names like Angel Mews, Noel Avenue, and Garland Way.