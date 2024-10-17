Liverpool lady appointed by Alcedo Care Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nikki Melia, from South Liverpool, has been appointed as Group Head of Business Development by Alcedo Care.

In her new role Nikki is responsible for implementing and driving the Group’s business development strategy. She will deliver this in a number of ways, including further developing existing relationships and developing new relationships with a wide range of stakeholders and ensuring the team has a clear insight into of all the markets that they work in. Nikki will also aim to secure new clients through public sector tender opportunities.

In the next 12-18 months, Nikki hopes to successfully grow the Group’s complex care offering, raise the profile of Alcedo’s portfolio of services and ensure the company is the provider of choice across the North of England and Wales.

Nikki says: “I had read a lot about Alcedo Care and was impressed with their growth plans, particularly in complex care. I spoke to a few people that worked there already and they really sold it to me; they were enthusiastic and so positive.

Nikki Melia

“For the last 10 years I have specialised in business development and have contributed to the growth and sustainability of several charities and service providers. Alcedo Care was a natural next step for me, and I am very happy to be part of the team. I am excited about what we can do together, where we can go next and the ideas that we can develop into realities!”

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care, adds: “I’d like to welcome Nikki to the team. It really is a very exciting time at Alcedo Care Group and I envisage Nikki playing an important part in our expansion plans and shaping our future.”

Away from work Nikki enjoys watching live music, going to the theatre and cinema, as well as reading and catching up with friends. She lives with her husband, daughter and cat.

Multi award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is also on a mission to continually expand its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, mental health, live-in care, children’s services and young person’s crisis management residential homes. For further information, please visit www.alcedocare.co.uk.