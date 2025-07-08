Liverpool Landscaper's Viral Journey Lands Toro Sponsorship

Toro UK has proudly welcomed Liverpool-based landscape contractor Kieran Wallace, founder of Swan Landscapes, to its manufacturing facility in Spellbrook, Hertfordshire, in recognition of his entrepreneurial spirit, charitable outlook and viral journey to business growth.

Kieran first gained widespread attention in January 2025, when he encountered business mentor and #1 Sunday Times bestselling author Simon Squibb – renowned for his viral videos offering investment opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs. During their impromptu meeting, Simon invested £2,000 into Kieran’s gardening business after hearing his heartfelt pitch during a book signing.

Five months on, Simon and Kieran met once again in a follow-up video where Simon asked Kieran: “If there is a company listening that could sponsor the equipment for you, who would it be?” Kieran responded: “ Toro – I will get all your tools and take them all around Liverpool, I’ll use them in every garden job.”

The video rapidly gained traction, reaching over 5.7 million views on TikTok and capturing the attention of the Toro UK team. Inspired by Kieran’s ambition and passion for his craft, Toro invited him to their Spellbrook facility, where Toro manufactures golf, commercial and home-use gardening machinery. The site is also the home of Hayter, where they have manufactured battery and petrol mowers for nearly 80 years.

Kieran with Toro's Craig Hoare

During the visit, Kieran received a guided tour of the facility, insight into Toro and Hayter’s engineering and production processes, and was gifted a selection of professional landscaping tools to support the growth of his business.

Craig Hoare, Sales and Marketing Manager for UK and Ireland, had this to say about Toro’s experience hosting Kieran at the Spellbrook factory:

“It was a pleasure to meet Kieran in person, hear his inspiring story and to then be able to offer our support by donating him the latest equipment. Toro has a long tradition of supporting community projects, and Kieran’s work presents the perfect opportunity to give back to both him and the people of Liverpool.

“Kieran was already a Toro fan, but he was blown away when we took the chance to show him around our UK factory, try some machines in our test fields and more. We look forward to following Kieran’s journey and seeing the impact he continues to make, now with new top-of-the-line equipment.”

Kieran Wallace at the Toro facility

Following the factory tour, Kieran has been made an official Toro sponsor, being gifted a Toro 53cm 60V Proline lawnmower, as well as Revolution Hedge Cutter, String Trimmer and Blower Cannon power tools – complete with two 8.0Ah batteries, one 4.0Ah battery and two fast chargers, as well as a load of Toro professional wear.

Kieran had this to say about his experience:

“I was blown away by how organised and clean the factory was – it was a dream come true to see how all the parts and pieces of these machines that I use come together. I couldn’t have gotten a better experience from anyone.

“The experience has overwhelmed me, because I’ll be driving home buzzing, feeling empowered to keep going. I know what I can do, and I know anything is now possible. Thank you to Toro for this experience – I absolutely loved it.”