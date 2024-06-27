Liverpool legal support firm celebrates major win at UK Legal Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool based legal support network has received a prestigious accolade for its outstanding contributions to the industry.

The National Legal Alliance (NLA) was honoured at the UK Legal Awards 2024 as the 'Best Law Firm Support Network' for its pioneering efforts in offering quality networking opportunities to legal professionals while addressing issues of isolation and mental health.

The award highlights the network's commitment to fostering a supportive and resilient legal community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2020 with the purpose to combat loneliness during the pandemic, the network has grown significantly since its inception with various law firms and partners having signed up to the alliance.

L to R Mick Eardley and Andrew Byrne

Qualified solicitor and founder of the National Legal Alliance, Andrew Byrne, said:

“Being named the ‘Best Law Firm Support Network 2024’ is a magnificent achievement for us because that’s what we do, we help lawyers.”

“We are so much more than a lunch club. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and the positive impact we've had on the legal community. Over the years, we've grown from a small support network into a vital resource for lawyers across the country both for business networking and promoting mental health awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The attitude towards mental wellbeing for lawyers is improving compared to how things were when I started practising law almost 30 years ago.

"Our growth has been driven by a commitment to understanding and addressing the evolving needs of our members, and this award highlights the success of our efforts."

The National Legal Alliance has expanded to encompass over 50 law firms, actively encouraging its members to step away from their desks and foster connections.

Originally named the Northern Legal Alliance, the group later opened up to law firms, giving them discounted access to a network of service providers, free networking lunches, conferences, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, it launched a wellbeing service called métier legal lifestyle protect, during this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week to further support lawyers who are struggling with burnout and poor mental health challenges.

The organisation said it hopes the service will expand to include discounted gym memberships, healthy recipes and a charity partnership to encourage lawyers to take care of their mental health and bodies.

It has also recently partnered with legalCadre, which helps law firms develop people-focused strategies to enhance culture, engagement and wellbeing.

Mick Eardley, Co-Founder and Sales and Marketing Director, said: “All of the partnerships that we do are aimed to help as many legal professionals as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are constantly improving our services and adding new collaborations to make sure everyone feels valued, included, recognised, and supported.

“Being recognised as the “Best Law Firm Support Network 2024” reflects NLA’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

“This is not just a celebration of our success but a reminder of the responsibility we bear in driving meaningful change in the industry.”

The awards were hosted by leading B2B business publication, SME News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards Coordinator, Kaven Cooper, said: “Our best-in-class winners are truly making waves for their industry.