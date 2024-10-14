Liverpool meal prep company to give away free meal prep for a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s healthy meal prep company, Benno Box, are offering an incredible opportunity to win free meal prep for a year! Having supplied over 1,700 customers with over 100,000 healthy meals during their 4 years trading, Benno Box are giving back with a chance to win meal prep for a year with any weekly or monthly plan orders up to 31st December 2024.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s healthy meal prep company, Benno Box, are offering an incredible opportunity to win free meal prep for a year! Having supplied over 1,700 customers with over 100,000 healthy meals during their 4 years trading, Benno Box are giving back with a chance to win meal prep for a year with any weekly or monthly plan orders up to 31st December 2024.

Any Weekly Set Menu Plan order (5 meals delivered from £39.99) or 4-Week Set Menu Plan order (20 meals delivered from £137.49) placed up until 31st December 2024 will qualify for entry into the amazing draw to win free meal prep for a year. Customers can enter as many times as they like during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benno Box have established themselves as the region’s No.1 choice for healthy, high protein and low sugar meals — ideal for athletes, busy people on the go or people who simply want to live healthier lives. With hundreds of meals to choose from and set weekly or monthly plans, as well as oat pots and snacks, Benno Box has something super tasty for everyone and delivery throughout Merseyside.

Meal Prep

Founder Andrew Kelly started the company in 2020 after embarking upon his own healthy eating journey and has since become Liverpool’s own ‘Ultra Marathon Man’ — running every single day and covering an average of 12.6 miles per day over four years. Andrew is now on a mission to help as many people as possible live happier lives through healthier diets.

Andrew explained: “After experiencing first-hand the benefits of a healthy diet and the effects it has on your physical and mental wellbeing, I created Benno Box and set out to help as many people to do the same. It’s been an amazing few years and the company is going from strength to strength.”

He continued: “We’re delighted to announce that every weekly or monthly plan order throughout October, November and December qualifies for an entry into our amazing draw to win free meal prep for a year — a whole year of transformative meals! Whether you’re an existing customer or a new one, good luck to everyone who enters!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benno Box has been a game changer for many people during the past 4 years — transforming lives and with profound testimonials and reviews from their customers along the way. From athletes to people who have overcome eating disorders or have lost weight, Benno Box has become an integral part of many people’s lives.

Andrew and Jordan

Andrew summarised: “We’re really proud of what we’ve achieved during these past 4 years and the impact we’ve had on people’s lives. As we approach our 5th calendar year in business we want to celebrate by offering amazing giveaways like this as our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to eat healthier — even if we just give some nutrition advice to someone who orders once, we feel we’ve made a difference.”

Liverpool’s healthy meal prep company, Benno Box, are offering an incredible opportunity to win free meal prep for a year! Having supplied over 1,700 customers with over 100,000 healthy meals during their 4 years trading, Benno Box are giving back with a chance to win meal prep for a year with any weekly or monthly plan orders up to 31st December 2024.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BENNO BOX WEBSITE! EACH WEEKLY OR MONTHLY PLAN ORDER = CHANCE TO WIN FREE MEAL PREP FOR A YEAR!

Follow Benno Box on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM

To enquire about stocking and supplying Benno Box email [email protected]