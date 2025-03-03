Metro Bank is supporting this year’s No More Week (March 2nd – 8th), part of the UK Says No More campaign organised by domestic abuse charity Hestia. The theme of the week is ‘No More Silence’.

Metro Bank offers Safe Spaces for anyone experiencing domestic abuse in 52 of its stores* across the country.

The campaign is seeking to raise awareness of resources and information, including Hestia’s free Bright Sky app (www.hestia.org/brightsky). It has tools and resources to equip friends, family members and colleagues to spot the signs of domestic abuse, start the conversation and seek specialist support.

“We’re supporting #NOMOREWEEK 2025 to drive awareness as part of our on-going work with Hestia. Anyone at risk from domestic abuse can visit a Metro Bank Safe Space store and access a private space and phone to discreetly call a helpline, support service or loved one”, commented Aisling Kane, Metro Bank’s Managing Director of Retail and Business Banking. “We offer victims-survivors of domestic abuse access to a Safe Space and we have recently trained 500 colleagues who manage our Safe Spaces so they can provide the right support to anyone in need.”

Liverpool Metro Bank Supports No More Week

Anyone wanting to find their nearest Safe Space can visit https://uksaysnomore.org/safespaces

*The participating Metro Bank Safe Space stores are Ashford, Basildon, Bath, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Bromley, Cardiff Newport Road, Cardiff Queen Street, Chiswick, Clapham High Street, Colchester, Crawley, Croydon, Ealing, Eastbourne, Edgware, Fulham Broadway, Hammersmith, Harrow, Hemel Hempstead, Holborn, Hounslow, Ilford, Kingston, Leicester, Liverpool, Liverpool Street, Luton, Maidstone, Manchester, Merry Hill, Milton Keynes , Moorgate, Newbury, Orpington, Oxford, Peterborough, Putney, Reading, Sheffield, Slough, Solihull, Southall, Swindon, Tunbridge Wells, Watford, Wimbledon, Wolverhampton and Wood Green.