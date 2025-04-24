Liverpool mortgage event for existing and aspiring homeowners

The Society’s customers and members of the public are all welcome to attend the event to gain help and information about getting on to the property ladder.

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society’s Liverpool branch are inviting existing and would-be homeowners to their branch to learn more about getting on the property ladder, or what to do when the time comes to remortgage.

The event will take place at the Yorkshire Building Society branch on Lord Street on Wednesday 7th May 2025 10am – 4pm.

The Society’s customers and members of the public are all welcome to attend the event to gain help and information about getting on to the property ladder, repaying their mortgage, options when it is time to change products, or discuss what to do if facing financial difficulty.

Helen Roberts, Dual Branch Manager of the Liverpool branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We’re hosting this event to try and help those who either already own, or are looking to buy their own home, to better understand the support that might be available to them. Our branch team will be on hand to answer questions and signpost people to more help and advice.”

“A mortgage is perhaps the most expensive monthly outgoing people have and prompt a lot of questions from our customers. We hope by listening to people’s questions and concerns, we can help them learn more about how they can get on the property ladder, types of mortgages that might suit them, or what they can do if they are facing challenges.”

For more information, contact the branch on 0151 515 0437.