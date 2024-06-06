Liverpool One store launches The Big Fundraiser for Youngminds Mental Health Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S Liverpool ONE is one of over 360 stores across the UK taking on fundraising challenges this week • M&S x YoungMinds partnership aims to raise £5m and support seven million young people and the adults in their lives over the next three years

Today, M&S Liverpool ONE is launching a week-long ‘Fun-raiser’ for YoungMinds, the leading mental health charity for young people, to raise awareness and much needed funds for those struggling with their mental health.

M&S Liverpool ONE is one of over 360 stores across the UK that will take on a ‘fun-raising’ challenge this week – to see how far they can go for the charity. The Liverpool ONE team will be swapping their usual uniforms for bright yellow clothing and riding exercise bikes in the Foodhall to raise funds. M&S customers can donate to YoungMinds in store or via the M&S website here.

The activity is part of M&S’ partnership with Young Minds, announced in October 2023, aiming to raise £5million over the next three years to support young people’s mental health.

Colleagues from M&S Liverpool ONE launch a week-long 'fun-raiser' to raise money for YoungMinds

This will enable YoungMinds to support seven million young people and the adults in their lives through easy to access online resources and its dedicated Parent’s Helpline.

To kick-start the partnership, M&S made a £1 million donation, and the generosity of customers and colleagues has raised an additional £700,000 so far.

Last month, M&S also announced that 5p from the sale of every loaf in its Farmhouse loaf range would be donated to YoungMinds. The popular Farmhouse range is comprised of five different loaves and now has updated packaging to highlight the donation.

Research commissioned last year by M&S and Young Minds found that despite struggling with their mental health, 65% of young people hadn’t asked for any kind of formal support – 33% of those said they felt too embarrassed.

Colleagues Ebony, Sam and Erin encourage shoppers to donate to leading youth mental health charity

While loneliness was found to be the primary cause of mental health problems among the young people surveyed, 61% of those waiting for mental health support said they had stopped attending school, college, university or work – risking greater isolation from their friends.

Elliot Glover, Deputy Store Manager at M&S Liverpool ONE, said: “At Liverpool ONE we’re proud to be supporting M&S on its fun-raising mission to provide mental health support to young people across the country. As a team, we’re excited to dress in yellow and carry out our sponsored cycles this week whilst working together with our customers to raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause. We’d love for customers to come along and support the team as we complete our activity. If anyone has a young person in their life, take a look at the support YoungMinds can offer online or ask a member of our team for more information.”