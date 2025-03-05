Liverpool Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
The competition, open until April 4th, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.
This challenge offers playwrights the rare chance to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship. Plays must be under an hour and can explore any subject matter. The winning play will be staged in 2025, with full support for the playwright.
With a distinguished judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition offers exposure, mentorship, and a platform for new voices in theatre.
Key Dates:
January 15th, 2025: Competition opens
April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5th, 2025: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.