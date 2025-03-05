Liverpool Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

By Flo Saunders
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 08:24 BST

The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 invites playwrights from Liverpool and beyond to showcase their work for an extraordinary opportunity. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this competition is open to both emerging and established writers.

The competition, open until April 4th, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge offers playwrights the rare chance to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship. Plays must be under an hour and can explore any subject matter. The winning play will be staged in 2025, with full support for the playwright.

With a distinguished judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition offers exposure, mentorship, and a platform for new voices in theatre.

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.

