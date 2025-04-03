Liverpool saxophonist dazzles to win nationwide talent contest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oladayo ‘Ola’ Ojekanmi from Netherley, Liverpool, has been crowned the winner at the annual Care Sector’s Got Talent contest in Birmingham. Cheered on by hundreds of people in the live audience and selected by an independent judging panel, saxophonist Oladayo blew away the judges with the energy of his performance.

This was the fifth Care Sector’s Got Talent event, a key programme of Championing Social Care designed to shine a positive light on the incredible and often overlooked range of talents within the care sector.

The judges received and reviewed scores of audition entries spanning across the whole remit of the care sector – including residents, team members, contractors and care home entertainers and staff. Just eight talented contestants were selected to take part in the live final at the Rep Theatre in Birmingham on Wednesday 2 April 2025.

The eight finalists also included a soul singer business administrator from Ipswich, a crooner care assistant from Essex, care home staff-turned harmony choir from Cardiff, an activity and wellbeing officer magician from Glasgow, a care home admin officer powerhouse singer from Barnet, an Indian dancer healthcare assistant from London and a Makaton singing choir made up of staff, community members and residents from Worcestershire.

Oladayo Ojekanmi (right) winner of Care Sector's Got Talent. Kunal Barot (left) was runner up

On the day, the four judges selected Ola who works as carer at 365 Support, a residential care service for users dealing with mental health illness, as the winner and it was announced by the Chair of Championing Social Care, Avinish Goyal CBE.

Ola receives a cash prize and is invited to perform at Championing Social Care’s special launch event for Care Home Open Week on June 16 at Loveday Belgravia Care Home.

An ecstatic Ola said: “I’m so grateful to have won this amazing competition simply by doing what I love. It’s been a great opportunity and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the experience of meeting all the other finalists. Really, we’re all winners.”

In addition to the main prize, the audience had the opportunity to vote for the act they believed deserved a scholarship fund prize. It was won by Kunal Barot, a Bollywood dancer and healthcare assistant at Acton Care Centre, part of Gold Care Homes, won who was praised for bringing his passion of movement to the stage.

Oladayo Ojekanmi from Liverpool blew the judges away at the Care Sector's Got Talent competition

Aneurin Brown, Chair of the Care Sector's Got Talent committee, says: “The calibre of talent on display at this year’s Care Sector’s Got Talent event was phenomenal. The judges were blown away by the diversity of talent and the quality of performances on show. Well done to all of our finalists today, but specifically to Ola, who definitely had the X-Factor.

“We’re delighted by how well this event is attended by those that travelled to Birmingham. Care Sector’s Got Talent not only recognises and celebrates the unique and individual talents of our workforce, but it also fosters unity across the sector.”

You can still watch the final online here. Care homes around the UK will be encouraged to tune in to watch the show on April 9 at 2pm, one week on from the event itself

