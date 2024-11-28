Liverpool School Sports Partnership supports over 20,000 young people across Liverpool to access physical activity

Liverpool School Sports Partnership (LSSP) recently published its impact report for the 2023/24 academic year, demonstrating the significant impact and value of LSSP’s work on the lives of young people.

Across the year, LSSP delivered 227 competitions and events with over 16,000 young people participating. Of the 16,000 young people, 8,127 were boys, 7,891 were girls, and 2,117 of those children had special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The report was filled with praise from schools on how the competitions and events have supported students.

One school said: “A child in Year 6 who has never had an interest in sport or competing but through targeted after-school clubs and LSSP facilitated competitions, she has been one of our most picked children across school sports competitions this year.”

Another school shared how competitions have supported students in developing new skills. They said: “Football competitions have really helped our Year 5 and Year 6 boys gain a deeper understanding of teamwork. They were keen to enter every football competition that came up to work on these blossoming skills.”

In addition to the competitions and events, LSSP delivers a range of targeted programmes that take a holistic approach to improving physical activity participation and enjoyment in young people.

Across LSSP’s programmes, 114 schools participated, resulting in 2,841 children being trained. LSSP PE specialists delivered 8,483 hours of PE lessons and 3,393 hours of extracurricular activities.

The report revealed how 97 per cent of schools were ‘happy’ with the content and delivery of the programmes.

Over 65 per cent of schools engaging in the programmes, and 78 per cent of schools participating in competitions and events saw wider benefits.

The report highlighted impressive figures in relation to LSSP’s POWER programme and its impact on participants. The programme, developed in partnership with North West Cancer Research, aimed to help primary school pupils and their families gain a deeper understanding of physical activity and how to achieve the chief medical officer’s (CMO) guideline for physical activity.

Participating schools received one whole-school assembly, introducing the concept of POWER and the importance of having a healthy body, two workshops for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, and a six-week targeted intervention.

The results showcased that 71 per cent of participating children reported increased physical activity, changes in behaviour, and attitude towards food and drink.

The programme was supported by Alder Hey NHS Trust who agreed to commission LSSP and North West Cancer Research £96,000 to deliver the programme to an additional 40 primary schools.

Partnerships manager at LSSP, Adella Dando, reflected on the past academic year and shared the organisation’s goals for the coming year.

Adella said: “The 2023/24 academic year was our best year yet in delivery and overall impact. At LSSP, we aim to support young people in living happy, healthy, and active lives.

“We firmly believe in the power of physical activity on physical health and mental wellbeing. We develop targeted programmes that not only ignite enjoyment in exercise but enable young people to develop lifelong transferrable skills.”

Adella added: “We are delighted to be continuing our work on the POWER programme with the support of Alder Hey NHS Trust. This programme is about so much more than exercise, it promotes a healthy, balanced lifestyle where young people are empowered to make better choices when it comes to diet and exercise.”