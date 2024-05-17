Liverpool schools could unlock £36million in funding for electric vehicle infrastructures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An EV solutions specialist is encouraging schools, nurseries and colleges in the city to make the most of Government grants available to them, to support the plan and delivery of their chargepoint infrastructures, which will contribute to making educational institutions across Liverpool greener.

An EV solutions specialist is encouraging schools, nurseries and colleges in the city to make the most of Government grants available to them, to support the plan and delivery of their chargepoint infrastructures, which will contribute to making educational institutions across Liverpool greener.

Expert renewable energy and EV solutions provider, The E-Merge Group, specialises in the planning, installation and maintenance of EV infrastructures, and the team is calling on educational institutions across Liverpool to boost chargepoint facilities for staff and visitors by leaning on the support of Government-based, education sector-specific grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund, which was announced recently and could provide up to 75 percent of the cost to buy and install chargepoints. Likewise, the Government’s Plan for Drivers initiative incorporates grants for schools, cash for councils and new proposals to boost chargepoint numbers to improve Liverpool’s EV infrastructure.

The E-Merge Group Co-Founder, Charlotte Ward

With more drivers making the switch and fully electric vehicles accounting for more than 16 percent of the new UK car market*, the funding, combined with a certified installation partner, will help the city reach its climate change commitments, while charting the fairest path to net zero.

What’s more, over the next 12 months, the E-Merge Group team is committing to educating and upskilling pupils across the city by holding and sponsoring talks in schools and colleges on the importance of renewable energy and the power of implementing sustainable solutions in everyday life.

Charlotte Ward, Co-Founder of E-Merge Group, which works with businesses to roll out bespoke renewable solution packages, comments: “By helping to unlock Government funding and grants, we’re dedicated to supporting schools and local authorities across Liverpool to build a greener, more sustainable city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funding is available for state-funded schools, colleges, nurseries and academies to boost the chargepoint facilities. To unlock a portion of the £36 million on offer in the city, schools must work with their local authorities to access their indicative funding, following a three step process.

“Organisations within the education sector are perfectly positioned to support the establishment of a nationwide charging network that’s accessible post-5pm and on weekends, thanks to the typical hours within which they operate, meaning schools, nurseries, colleges and the like can contribute significantly to helping the UK establish a more robust EV infrastructure.

“The E-Merge Group team is dedicated to helping businesses unlock their renewable energy and EV potential, guiding them in making the most of Government support and providing the most technologically-advanced solutions to help make their sustainability objectives become a reality, all the while helping them enhance their bottom line.”