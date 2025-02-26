Liverpool students deliver show-stopping production of popular Disney film

Over 70 from St John Bosco Arts College, Croxteth, recently wowed audiences with their show-stopping musical adaptation of the popular Disney film Moana.

Students from Years 7 to 11 were involved in the production, both on stage and behind the scenes. The feel-good show tells the story of an adventurous teenager on a daring mission to save her people.

This inspirational enchanting tale demonstrates how anyone can achieve their goals, if they just believe in themselves. The ensemble performance used innovative creative approaches to transport the audience to the island of Motunui and kept them engaged throughout.

The talented cast acted, sang, and danced their way across the Bosco stage in two sold-out performances. Across both nights, they performed to over 400 parents, carers, and community members.

St John Bosco Arts College student Rosie as Moana

Additionally, the cast delivered a special matinee performance to 300 primary school students who were completely enthralled by the performance.

From the very beginning, the students captivated audiences. Rosie who played the protagonist Moana, dazzled with a heartfelt rendition of ‘How Far I’ll Go.’ Taking on the role of the loveable Maui, Elsie, left the crowd in stitches with their energetic performance of ‘You’re Welcome.’

Performing arts is a popular subject at St John Bosco Arts College, and students are encouraged to develop their talents through activities like choir, band, and dance as part of the many extra-curricular lunchtime and after-school clubs.

The production was directed by Mr Gaffney, drama teacher at the school. Music teacher Miss Finnigan served as the musical director.

Mr Gaffney said: “We are incredibly proud of the cast and crew of Moana, who worked extremely hard to deliver an outstanding performance. The cast truly embodied their roles, bringing each character to life and captivating the audience from start to finish.

“The dedication shown by every performer, from the auditions all the way to the final curtain, has been phenomenal. A massive well done to you all – you should be so proud.”

Headteacher at St John Bosco Arts College, Mr Gidman, commented: “A huge well done to everyone involved in our recent production of Moana. Our students never fail to amaze me with their passion, hard work, and talent. They should each be incredibly proud of the fantastic performance they delivered.”