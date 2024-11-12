Liverpool students get unique opportunity to realise self-employment dreams

Liverpool John Moores University has become one of only five institutions to join an initiative offering students practical, hands-on support from seasoned entrepreneurs to help them establish their own businesses.

Marketing Mavericks, created by entrepreneur Vic Taylor, provides a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to turn students' self-employment dreams into reality. The program, which has already assisted several students in launching businesses alongside their studies or while traveling post-graduation, is designed to help students see that self-employment is an option after graduation.

So, far 136 students have already completed the first stage of the course as part of a pilot project.

Coinciding with Global Entrepreneurship Week from 18th to 24th November, which celebrates young talent turning ideas into reality, Liverpool John Moores University is now looking at how they can implement the second stage of the course to help young people to develop their ideas and turn their start-up business dreams in to a reality.

Vic Prince founder of unique self employment course for students Marketing Mavericks

Dr Mathew Analogbei, senior lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University’s Business School said: “This training program is such an eye opener for the students who did not know great opportunities like this exist and is achievable at different stages of their student and work life. This is such a valuable training program for all students to experience – excellent content and presentation.”

The initiative is a response to concerning statistics showing that only 2% of freelancers felt adequately educated about self-employment during their university years.

Vic Taylor, who leads Marketing Mavericks, said she hoped more universities will now follow suit and encourage students to see freelancing as a credible option going forward.

She said: “We are thrilled to have Liverpool John Moores University students join our program.

Vic Taylor teaches university students as part of the Marketing Mavericks course

“Now more than ever students need help in traversing the challenging employment market and it is important that more students are given the opportunity to see that self-employment could be a viable option for them.

“Marketing Mavericks offers step-by-step assistance to make business aspirations a reality.

“Even those who decide freelancing isn’t for them gain invaluable transferrable business skills that benefit their future careers. It is about increasing the opportunities available to our younger generation.

“Our courses are continually oversubscribed, highlighting the demand for practical entrepreneurship education.”

Marketing Mavericks was conceived during the lockdown when Vic identified a lack of support for graduates interested in self-employment. Driven by her passion for helping young people see the benefits of starting their own businesses, she aims to reach over 5,000 students by 2026.